The Wuhan coronavirus: What we know so far about the new disease from China

A policeman wearing a mask walks past a quarantine notice about the outbreak of coronavirus in Wuhan, China, at an arrival hall of Haneda airport, in Tokyo, Japan, on Jan. 20, 2020.

Health officials in China said Monday that a new SARS-like virus spreading in China and into other Asian countries has been transmitted from person to person. Experts at China’s National Health Commission said health workers in Wuhan, the current epicentre of the virus, have been infected by the new type of coronavirus along with family members who have not visited the city. Later Monday, the World Health Organization said it will convene an emergency meeting on Wednesday in Geneva to decide whether to declare the outbreak an international health emergency. Here’s what you need to know.

What does this virus do?

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says common human coronaviruses usually cause mild to moderate upper-respiratory tract illnesses, such as the common cold. But, the CDC says two other coronaviruses, MERS-CoV and SARS-CoV, can cause severe symptoms. The CDC says MERS symptoms often present fever, cough, and shortness of breath, can can progress to pneumonia. It says three or four out of every 10 people who report MERS have died.

The CDC says symptoms of SARS often include fever, chills and body aches, “which usually progressed to pneumonia.” It says no cases of SARS have been reported anywhere in the world since 2004.

Coronaviruses in humans usually spread from an infected person through the air through coughing and sneezing, touching or shaking hands, touching a surface containing the virus then contacting your eyes, nose or mouth, according to the CDC.

Where has it spread so far?

As of Jan. 20, a total of 224 cases of the new coronavirus were reported by Chinese state media, with 217 of those confirmed in Wuhan, Beijing and Shenzhen.

The outbreak of what is being called the Wuhan virus has coincided with the movement of hundreds of millions of people in China's Lunar New Year, often described as the largest human migration on Earth.

The BBC said Monday that cases have been reported in Japan, Thailand and South Korea.

Echoes of SARS

A man adjusts his protective mask as he leaves the SARS Clinic at the Women's College Hospital, in Toronto, in a 2003 file photo.

In March, 2003, an outbreak of SARS traced originally to China’s Guangdong province killed 44 people in Canada. Health-care workers accounted for 43 per cent of the SARS cases in this country. Globally, 20 per cent of confirmed SARS cases were health-care workers.

The World Health Organization estimated that 916 people around the world died of SARS, 11 per cent of the total number of people infected. A total of 438 Canadians were diagnosed with probable and suspected cases of SARS. The WHO only counts probable cases and its final numbers suggested that 8,422 people around the world were infected with the virus.

The global response so far

Over the weekend, Canada said it plans to take measures at some major airports in the coming week to identify people travelling from Wuhan in central China who may have flu-like symptoms. The Public Health Agency of Canada says additional measures will include messaging on arrivals screens at the Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver international airports reminding travellers from Wuhan to inform a border service officer if they are experiencing flu-like symptoms.

Late last week, U.S. officials said New York City’s Kennedy airport and the Los Angeles and San Francisco airports will screen passengers arriving from central China.

Compiled by Globe staff

With reports from Nathan VanderKlippe, The Associated Press and The Canadian Press