 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

These are the journalists who were killed in the line of duty in 2017 and 2018

PRESS FREEDOM

These are the journalists who were killed in the line of duty in 2017 and 2018

Thursday is World Press Freedom Day. In 1993, the UN declared May 3 an annual date to evaluate the state of press freedom in each country – and to honour the journalists who have lost their lives in the line of duty

Globe Staff

Journalists killed, 2017 and 2018

NameOrganizationDateLocationType of Death
Ahmad ShahBBCApril 30, 2018AfghanistanMurdered
Shah MaraiAgence France-PresseApril 30, 2018AfghanistanMurdered
Abadullah HananzaiRadio Azadi, Radio Free Europe/Radio LibertyApril 30, 2018AfghanistanMurdered
Sabawoon KakarRadio Azadi, Radio Free Europe/Radio LibertyApril 30, 2018AfghanistanMurdered
Yar Mohammad TokhiTolo NewsApril 30, 2018AfghanistanMurdered
Ghazi Rasooli1TVApril 30, 2018AfghanistanMurdered
Nowroz Ali Rajabi1TVApril 30, 2018AfghanistanMurdered
Saleem TalashMashal TVApril 30, 2018AfghanistanMurdered
Ali SaleemiMashal TVApril 30, 2018AfghanistanMurdered
Maharram DurraniRadio Azadi, Radio Free Europe/Radio LibertyApril 30, 2018AfghanistanMurdered
Abdul Manan ArghandKabul NewsApril 25, 2018AfghanistanMurdered
Ahmed Abu HusseinVoice Of The People Radio, Bisan News AgencyApril 25, 2018Israel/Palestinian territoriesDangerous Assignment
Juan Javier Ortega ReyesEl ComercioApril 10-April 12 2018ColombiaMurdered
Abdullah al-QadryBelqees TVApril 13, 2018YemenKilled in crossfire
Paúl Rivas BravoEl ComercioApril 10-12, 2018ColombiaMurdered
Yaser MurtajaAin MediaApril 7, 2018Israel/Palestinian territoriesDangerous Assignment
Sandeep SharmaNews WorldMarch 26, 2018IndiaMurdered
Navin NischalDainik BhaskarMarch 25, 2018IndiaMurdered
Leobardo Vázquez AtzinEnlace Informativo RegionalMarch 21, 2018MexicoMurdered
Obeida abu OmarDamaski Media AgencyMarch 21, 2018SyriaKilled in crossfire
Kamel abu al-WalidJarabulus Media OfficeMarch 19, 2018SyriaKilled in crossfire
Bashar al-AttarArbin Unified Media OfficeMarch 12, 2018SyriaKilled in crossfire
Ján KuciakAktualityBetween February 22 and 25, 2018SlovakiaMurdered
Abdul Rahman Ismael YassinHammouriyeh Media OfficeFebruary 20, 2018SyriaKilled in crossfire
Leslie Ann Pamela Montenegro del RealEl SillónFebruary 5, 2018MexicoMurdered
Mohammad al-QadasiBelqees TVJanuary 22, 2018YemenKilled in crossfire
Jefferson Pureza LopesBeira Rio FmJanuary 17, 2018BrazilMurdered
Karam KabishouSama TVDecember 29, 2017SyriaKilled in crossfire
Sayeed Khuda Dad AhamdiAfghan Voice AgencyDecember 28, 2017AfghanistanDangerous Assignment
Sayed Mehdi HusainiJomhor News AgencyDecember 28, 2017AfghanistanDangerous Assignment
Sudip Dutta BhaumikSyandan PatrikaNovember 21, 2017IndiaMurdered
Hussain NazariRah-E-Farda Radio And TelevisionNovember 17, 2017AfghanistanDangerous Assignment
Arkan SharifiKurdistan TVOctober 30, 2017IraqMurdered
Qais al-Jazar (Qais al-Qadhi)Al-Jisr TVOctober 29, 2017SyriaKilled in crossfire
Christopher Iban LozadaDbxf Prime Broadcasting NetworkOctober 24, 2017PhilippinesMurdered
Rajesh MishraDainik JagranOctober 21, 2017IndiaMurdered
Daphne Caruana GaliziaRunning CommentaryOctober 16, 2017MaltaMurdered
Ali Nur SiadVoice Of AmericaOctober 14, 2017SomaliaDangerous Assignment
Hawker Faisal MohammedHawar News Agency (ANHA)October 13, 2017SyriaKilled in crossfire
Dilshan IbashHawar News Agency (ANHA)October 12, 2017SyriaKilled in crossfire
María Efigenia Vásquez AstudilloRenacer KokonukoOctober 8, 2017ColombiaKilled in crossfire
Louay Sadiq MeshaalAl-Nujaba TVOctober 1, 2017IraqKilled in crossfire
Edgar Daniel Esqueda CastroFreelanceOctober 5- 6, 2017MexicoMurdered
Shantanu BhowmikDinraatSeptember 20, 2017IndiaDangerous Assignment
Abdullahi Osman MoalimJubbaland TV, Codka HiraanSeptember 13, 2017SomaliaMurdered
Gauri LankeshGauri Lankesh PatrikeSeptember 5, 2017IndiaMurdered
Christopher AllenFreelanceAugust 26, 2017South SudanKilled in crossfire
Osama Nasr al-ZoabiSyrian Media Organization (SMO)August 21, 2017SyriaKilled in crossfire
Kim WallFreelanceAugust 10, 2017DenmarkDangerous Assignment
Khaled al-KhatebRTJuly 30, 2017SyriaKilled in crossfire
Sudad FarisSalaheddin TVJuly 7, 2017IraqKilled in crossfire
Harb Hazzah al-DuleimiHona SalaheddinJuly 7, 2017IraqKilled in crossfire
Veronique Robert#5BisproductionJune 24, 2017IraqKilled in crossfire
Stephane Villeneuve#5BisproductionJune 19, 2017IraqKilled in crossfire
Luís Gustavo da SilvaFreelanceJune 14, 2017BrazilMurdered
Salvador Adame Pardo6TVJune 1, 2017MexicoMurdered
Habibollah HosseinzadehPress TVMay 31, 2017AfghanistanDangerous Assignment
Suhaib al-HeetiAsiasatMay 30, 2017IraqDangerous Assignment
Takieddin al-HudhaifiAl-AkhbariyaMay 26, 2017YemenKilled in crossfire
Wael al-AbsiYemen TVMay 26, 2017YemenKilled in crossfire
Dmitry PopkovTon-MMay 24, 2017RussiaMurdered
Javier Valdez CárdenasRíodoceMay 15, 2017MexicoMurdered
Alaa Kraym (Mohammed al-Qabouni)Qaboun Media CenterMay 4, 2017SyriaKilled in crossfire
Yameen RasheedThe Daily PanicApril 23, 2017MaldivesMurdered
Nikolai AndrushchenkoNovy PeterburgApril 19, 2017RussiaMurdered
Maximino RodríguezFreelanceApril 14, 2017MexicoMurdered
Miroslava Breach VelduceaLa JornadaMarch 23, 2017MexicoMurdered
Joaquin BrionesRemateMarch 13, 2017PhilippinesMurdered
Mohamed Abazied (George Samara)Nabd Syria Satellite Station/ Syria Media Organization (SMO)March 12, 2017SyriaKilled in crossfire
Cecilio Pineda BirtoFreelanceMarch 2, 2017MexicoMurdered
Shifa Zikri Ibrahim (Shifa Gardi)Rudaw TVFebruary 25, 2017IraqKilled in crossfire
Taimoor KhanSamaa TVFebruary 12, 2017PakistanDangerous Assignment
Abdul Hakim ShimulSamakalFebruary 3, 2017BangladeshDangerous Assignment

Source: Committee to Protect Journalists


WORLD PRESS FREEDOM INDEX, 2018

Good

Fairly

good

Very

bad

Problematic

Bad

MURAT YÜKSELIR / THE GLOBE AND MAIL,

SOURCE: REPORTERS WITHOUT BORDERS

WORLD PRESS FREEDOM INDEX, 2018

Good

Fairly

good

Very

bad

Problematic

Bad

MURAT YÜKSELIR / THE GLOBE AND MAIL,

SOURCE: REPORTERS WITHOUT BORDERS

WORLD PRESS FREEDOM INDEX, 2018

Good

Fairly good

Problematic

Bad

Very bad

MURAT YÜKSELIR / THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: REPORTERS WITHOUT BORDERS


Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading…

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.