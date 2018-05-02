These are the journalists who were killed in the line of duty in 2017 and 2018

Globe Staff
Journalists killed, 2017 and 2018
|Name
|Organization
|Date
|Location
|Type of Death
|Ahmad Shah
|BBC
|April 30, 2018
|Afghanistan
|Murdered
|Shah Marai
|Agence France-Presse
|April 30, 2018
|Afghanistan
|Murdered
|Abadullah Hananzai
|Radio Azadi, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty
|April 30, 2018
|Afghanistan
|Murdered
|Sabawoon Kakar
|Radio Azadi, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty
|April 30, 2018
|Afghanistan
|Murdered
|Yar Mohammad Tokhi
|Tolo News
|April 30, 2018
|Afghanistan
|Murdered
|Ghazi Rasooli
|1TV
|April 30, 2018
|Afghanistan
|Murdered
|Nowroz Ali Rajabi
|1TV
|April 30, 2018
|Afghanistan
|Murdered
|Saleem Talash
|Mashal TV
|April 30, 2018
|Afghanistan
|Murdered
|Ali Saleemi
|Mashal TV
|April 30, 2018
|Afghanistan
|Murdered
|Maharram Durrani
|Radio Azadi, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty
|April 30, 2018
|Afghanistan
|Murdered
|Abdul Manan Arghand
|Kabul News
|April 25, 2018
|Afghanistan
|Murdered
|Ahmed Abu Hussein
|Voice Of The People Radio, Bisan News Agency
|April 25, 2018
|Israel/Palestinian territories
|Dangerous Assignment
|Juan Javier Ortega Reyes
|El Comercio
|April 10-April 12 2018
|Colombia
|Murdered
|Abdullah al-Qadry
|Belqees TV
|April 13, 2018
|Yemen
|Killed in crossfire
|Paúl Rivas Bravo
|El Comercio
|April 10-12, 2018
|Colombia
|Murdered
|Yaser Murtaja
|Ain Media
|April 7, 2018
|Israel/Palestinian territories
|Dangerous Assignment
|Sandeep Sharma
|News World
|March 26, 2018
|India
|Murdered
|Navin Nischal
|Dainik Bhaskar
|March 25, 2018
|India
|Murdered
|Leobardo Vázquez Atzin
|Enlace Informativo Regional
|March 21, 2018
|Mexico
|Murdered
|Obeida abu Omar
|Damaski Media Agency
|March 21, 2018
|Syria
|Killed in crossfire
|Kamel abu al-Walid
|Jarabulus Media Office
|March 19, 2018
|Syria
|Killed in crossfire
|Bashar al-Attar
|Arbin Unified Media Office
|March 12, 2018
|Syria
|Killed in crossfire
|Ján Kuciak
|Aktuality
|Between February 22 and 25, 2018
|Slovakia
|Murdered
|Abdul Rahman Ismael Yassin
|Hammouriyeh Media Office
|February 20, 2018
|Syria
|Killed in crossfire
|Leslie Ann Pamela Montenegro del Real
|El Sillón
|February 5, 2018
|Mexico
|Murdered
|Mohammad al-Qadasi
|Belqees TV
|January 22, 2018
|Yemen
|Killed in crossfire
|Jefferson Pureza Lopes
|Beira Rio Fm
|January 17, 2018
|Brazil
|Murdered
|Karam Kabishou
|Sama TV
|December 29, 2017
|Syria
|Killed in crossfire
|Sayeed Khuda Dad Ahamdi
|Afghan Voice Agency
|December 28, 2017
|Afghanistan
|Dangerous Assignment
|Sayed Mehdi Husaini
|Jomhor News Agency
|December 28, 2017
|Afghanistan
|Dangerous Assignment
|Sudip Dutta Bhaumik
|Syandan Patrika
|November 21, 2017
|India
|Murdered
|Hussain Nazari
|Rah-E-Farda Radio And Television
|November 17, 2017
|Afghanistan
|Dangerous Assignment
|Arkan Sharifi
|Kurdistan TV
|October 30, 2017
|Iraq
|Murdered
|Qais al-Jazar (Qais al-Qadhi)
|Al-Jisr TV
|October 29, 2017
|Syria
|Killed in crossfire
|Christopher Iban Lozada
|Dbxf Prime Broadcasting Network
|October 24, 2017
|Philippines
|Murdered
|Rajesh Mishra
|Dainik Jagran
|October 21, 2017
|India
|Murdered
|Daphne Caruana Galizia
|Running Commentary
|October 16, 2017
|Malta
|Murdered
|Ali Nur Siad
|Voice Of America
|October 14, 2017
|Somalia
|Dangerous Assignment
|Hawker Faisal Mohammed
|Hawar News Agency (ANHA)
|October 13, 2017
|Syria
|Killed in crossfire
|Dilshan Ibash
|Hawar News Agency (ANHA)
|October 12, 2017
|Syria
|Killed in crossfire
|María Efigenia Vásquez Astudillo
|Renacer Kokonuko
|October 8, 2017
|Colombia
|Killed in crossfire
|Louay Sadiq Meshaal
|Al-Nujaba TV
|October 1, 2017
|Iraq
|Killed in crossfire
|Edgar Daniel Esqueda Castro
|Freelance
|October 5- 6, 2017
|Mexico
|Murdered
|Shantanu Bhowmik
|Dinraat
|September 20, 2017
|India
|Dangerous Assignment
|Abdullahi Osman Moalim
|Jubbaland TV, Codka Hiraan
|September 13, 2017
|Somalia
|Murdered
|Gauri Lankesh
|Gauri Lankesh Patrike
|September 5, 2017
|India
|Murdered
|Christopher Allen
|Freelance
|August 26, 2017
|South Sudan
|Killed in crossfire
|Osama Nasr al-Zoabi
|Syrian Media Organization (SMO)
|August 21, 2017
|Syria
|Killed in crossfire
|Kim Wall
|Freelance
|August 10, 2017
|Denmark
|Dangerous Assignment
|Khaled al-Khateb
|RT
|July 30, 2017
|Syria
|Killed in crossfire
|Sudad Faris
|Salaheddin TV
|July 7, 2017
|Iraq
|Killed in crossfire
|Harb Hazzah al-Duleimi
|Hona Salaheddin
|July 7, 2017
|Iraq
|Killed in crossfire
|Veronique Robert
|#5Bisproduction
|June 24, 2017
|Iraq
|Killed in crossfire
|Stephane Villeneuve
|#5Bisproduction
|June 19, 2017
|Iraq
|Killed in crossfire
|Luís Gustavo da Silva
|Freelance
|June 14, 2017
|Brazil
|Murdered
|Salvador Adame Pardo
|6TV
|June 1, 2017
|Mexico
|Murdered
|Habibollah Hosseinzadeh
|Press TV
|May 31, 2017
|Afghanistan
|Dangerous Assignment
|Suhaib al-Heeti
|Asiasat
|May 30, 2017
|Iraq
|Dangerous Assignment
|Takieddin al-Hudhaifi
|Al-Akhbariya
|May 26, 2017
|Yemen
|Killed in crossfire
|Wael al-Absi
|Yemen TV
|May 26, 2017
|Yemen
|Killed in crossfire
|Dmitry Popkov
|Ton-M
|May 24, 2017
|Russia
|Murdered
|Javier Valdez Cárdenas
|Ríodoce
|May 15, 2017
|Mexico
|Murdered
|Alaa Kraym (Mohammed al-Qabouni)
|Qaboun Media Center
|May 4, 2017
|Syria
|Killed in crossfire
|Yameen Rasheed
|The Daily Panic
|April 23, 2017
|Maldives
|Murdered
|Nikolai Andrushchenko
|Novy Peterburg
|April 19, 2017
|Russia
|Murdered
|Maximino Rodríguez
|Freelance
|April 14, 2017
|Mexico
|Murdered
|Miroslava Breach Velducea
|La Jornada
|March 23, 2017
|Mexico
|Murdered
|Joaquin Briones
|Remate
|March 13, 2017
|Philippines
|Murdered
|Mohamed Abazied (George Samara)
|Nabd Syria Satellite Station/ Syria Media Organization (SMO)
|March 12, 2017
|Syria
|Killed in crossfire
|Cecilio Pineda Birto
|Freelance
|March 2, 2017
|Mexico
|Murdered
|Shifa Zikri Ibrahim (Shifa Gardi)
|Rudaw TV
|February 25, 2017
|Iraq
|Killed in crossfire
|Taimoor Khan
|Samaa TV
|February 12, 2017
|Pakistan
|Dangerous Assignment
|Abdul Hakim Shimul
|Samakal
|February 3, 2017
|Bangladesh
|Dangerous Assignment
Source: Committee to Protect Journalists
WORLD PRESS FREEDOM INDEX, 2018
Good
Fairly
good
Very
bad
Problematic
Bad
MURAT YÜKSELIR / THE GLOBE AND MAIL,
SOURCE: REPORTERS WITHOUT BORDERS
MURAT YÜKSELIR / THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: REPORTERS WITHOUT BORDERS
