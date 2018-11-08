Thirty people on trial in Germany for alleged migrant abuse

Thirty people have gone on trial in western Germany for allegedly abusing migrants physically and mentally at an asylum centre in 2014.
The defendants, who went on trial Thursday at the district court in the town of Siegen, include both security guards and employees at the centre in Burbach, a small town about 100 kilometres east of Bonn.
The German news agency dpa reported that they are charged with 50 cases of illegal restraint, severe bodily harm and theft.
The case became public when a video showing scenes of the abuse was leaked to the media and created an outcry in the country.
