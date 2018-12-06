‘This is like a sudden attack’: China lashes out at Canada over arrest of Huawei executive

China lashed out at Canada Thursday for jailing a top executive without explanation and called for the “immediate release” of Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou, who was arrested at the Vancouver airport Dec. 1.

“Detaining a person without providing an explanation has undoubtedly violated her human rights,” said Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang.

The Chinese government “has made clear our solemn positions to the U.S. and Canada,” Mr. Geng said.

Neither Canada nor the U.S. has yet to give “any explanation on the reason for the detention,” he added.

Huawei has said Ms. Meng was arrested at the request of the U.S., which is seeking her extradition.

Law-enforcement sources told The Globe and Mail the U.S. alleges Ms. Meng tried to skirt the U.S. embargo against Iran. No allegations have proved in court.

The 46-year-old executive is the daughter of Ren Zhengfei, the former army engineer who founded Huawei and led its immense growth. Huawei is now China’s biggest private company, with a payroll of 180,000, and the world’s second-largest maker of smartphones.

It has been one of China’s most prominent corporate successes, a telecommunications titan that embodies president Xi Jinping’s desire to make his country into a powerful force for innovation and global leadership. Half the company’s revenues come from international markets.

The U.S. has warned that the Chinese government could use Huawei technology to threaten the national security of countries that install its devices.

In China, Ms. Meng’s arrest was seen as a new step in a wide-reaching Washington campaign to stymie those aims, and cripple the prospects of a company that has pushed ahead in the race for next-generation 5G mobile communications technology.

“This is like a sudden attack,” said Li Daokui, a prominent scholar and director of the Centre for China in the World Economy at Tsinghua University.

“Imagine that Facebook’s Sheryl Sandberg was detained in Japan or Korea at the request of the Chinese government. Imagine what the political response would be in the U.S.”

Ms. Meng’s arrest also raised broader fears about the future of Huawei, and the prospects for resolution of a damaging trade dispute between China and the U.S.

Ms. Meng was taken into custody on the same day Mr. Xi and President Donald Trump agreed to a 90-day negotiation in hopes of resolving the trade frictions that have led the U.S. to impose tariffs on US$250-billion worth of Chinese goods.

Mr. Li said he was “optimistic” those talks would continue. “The stakes are too high for the two sides to throw away the 90-day deal,” he said.

But if China’s wrath over the Huawei arrest “continues to ferment, it will ruin the progress the two countries have made,” said Chen Qi, a resident scholar at the Carnegie-Tsinghua Center for Global Policy.

It’s also “obvious that Huawei and all related firms will fall under more severe inspection if they want to step into foreign markets,” he said.

The nationalist Global Times newspaper, in an editorial published Thursday, accused Washington of “maliciously finding fault with Huawei and trying to put the company in jeopardy with U.S. laws.”

The U.S. can only seek extradition of people wanted in criminal matters, which require convincing a court of her guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

“It’s a sign they have a very serious matter,” said Julian Ku, a professor of constitutional law at Hofstra University. Such a case is much harder to prove than “if they just wanted to cut Huawei out of the market,” he said.

The U.S., Australia and New Zealand have all moved to block Huawei’s 5G technology. Canada and the U.K. have not done so, although Britain’s BT Group said it would remove Huawei equipment from sensitive parts of its 4G network. Important portions of Huawei’s 5G research have been done in the Ottawa area.

Some faulted Canada for siding with the U.S. in the arrest of Ms. Meng.

“It’s a very unwise thing the Canadians are doing,” said Victor Gao, a director at the China National Association of International Studies, who warned about the dangers of being an “accomplice” of the U.S.

“If a couple of Canadian nationals are arrested somewhere as a bargaining chip, it may not be surprising,” he said.

Anger in China was piqued enough that Zuo Chuanchang, chief research fellow with the Academy of Macroeconomic Research at the National Development and Reform Commission, declined an interview with the Globe and Mail.

”You are the ones who arrested her and caused this. I refuse to talk to Canadian media,” he said. “My refusal is a form of protest.”

The Canadian government has in recent months renewed efforts to build ties with China amid a broad bid to diversify markets. Finance Minister Bill Morneau was recently in Beijing for meetings in which “the two sides reaffirmed their commitment to deepening and expanding the Canada-China economic and trade relationship.”

But the arrest of Ms. Meng complicates matters. China will “have to do something concrete to show their displeasure,” said Phil Calvert, a former Canadian diplomat who is now a senior fellow with the China Institute of the University of Alberta.

“No matter how much the Canadian side says that we’re just following legal procedures, Chinese officials probably will believe that the arrest was directed or tacitly supported at very senior levels,” he said.

Still, he said, the fact Canada has not followed allies in blocking Huawei’s 5G technology may cause China to moderate its response — and any anger at Ottawa is likely to subside if Ms. Meng is extradited to the U.S.

For now, however, much of that rage is being directed at Canada.

On Thursday, thousands of people took to the Twitter-like Weibo page of the Canadian embassy to voice displeasure.

With reporting by Alexandra Li