Open this photo in gallery: Police stand on the site of a powerful explosion that occurred in a housing area in Storvreta outside Uppsala, Sweden, on Sept. 28.Anders Wiklund / TT/TT/The Associated Press

Three people were killed overnight in separate incidents in Sweden as deadly violence linked to a feud between criminal gangs escalated.

Late Wednesday, an 18-year-old man was shot dead in a Stockholm suburb. Hours later, one man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting in Jordbro, south of the Swedish capital.

Early Thursday a woman in her 20s died in an explosion in Uppsala, west of Stockholm. The blast, which damaged five houses, is being treated by the police as a murder. Swedish media said the woman who died was likely not the intended victim and that the target was the house next door.

Swedish broadcaster SVT noted that the two fatal shootings bring the death toll from gun violence in September to 11, making it the deadliest month for shootings since police started keeping statistics in 2016.

It was not known whether the shootings or the blast were connected but Swedish media said at least two of the three events were somehow linked to a feud between criminal gangs, a growing problem in Sweden with drive-by shootings and bombings.

Speaking Thursday on Swedish broadcaster TV4, Swedish Justice Minister Gunnar Strmmer said,”It is a deeply tragic development. I understand that people feel anger, fear and sadness.”

Two gangs – one led by a Swedish-Turkish dual national who lives in Turkey, the other by his former lieutenant – are reportedly fighting over drugs and weapons.

Four people have been detained on suspicion of complicity in the fatal shooting in Jordbro. Police said that two people have been arrested over the Uppsala explosion, which was so violent that the facades of two houses were blown away. The blast wave could be felt by seismic monitoring stations some 20 kilometres (12 miles) away, the TT news agency said.

“We assume that those who have been affected by the incident have nothing to do with the national conflict,” said Catarina Bowall, a senior officer with the Uppsala police.

“This is one of the worst explosions in the area,” local police chief Ulf Johansson said.

Uppsala, some 60 kilometres (37 miles) north of Stockholm, has been the scene of many feud-related shooting and explosions.

Earlier this week, two powerful blasts ripped through dwellings in central Sweden, injuring at least three people and damaging buildings, with bricks and window sections left spread outside.

The centre-right government has been tightening laws to tackle gang-related crime, while the head of Sweden’s police has said that warring gangs have brought an “unprecedented” wave of violence to the country.

A country of 10 million people, Sweden is often considered a safe place to live, with a low crime rate. However, police chief Anders Thornberg said Thursday that the feud was “a serious threat to the safety and security of the country.”

Earlier this week, Strmmer reiterated that Sweden will increase the penalty from three years to five years for possessing explosives without a permit as of April 1 when new legislation enters into force.

Magdalena Andersson, the leader of the main opposition party, the Social Democrats, told Swedish radio SR that the military could be performing certain functions to free up police by carrying out some transportation and guard functions. Strmmer said that it was “not relevant to deploy the military,” but that he was prepared to listen to all parties when it comes to solving the wave of violence.