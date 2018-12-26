 Skip to main content

World Three men, baby killed in Christmas Day shooting in Acapulco resort city in Mexico

Mexico City
The Associated Press
Three men and a baby have been killed in a Christmas Day shooting in the Mexican resort city of Acapulco.

Police in the Pacific coast state of Guerrero said Wednesday that the men and 1-year-old boy were found shot to death at a home in the Arboledas neighbourhood.

A fourth man suffered a bullet wound to the head in the Tuesday attack and was taken to a local hospital.

Witnesses told police that the victims were drinking outside the home when armed men pulled up in a taxi and opened fire.

The neighbourhood is far from the city’s beaches and tourist zone.

Acapulco has been overcome by gang violence. A level four “do not travel” advisory has been issued by the U.S. State Department for the entire state.

