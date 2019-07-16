 Skip to main content

World Three-year-old boy dies after falling into New York Tim Hortons grease trap

Subscribe
Register
Bookmarks Account
Bookmarks Account
AdChoices

Three-year-old boy dies after falling into New York Tim Hortons grease trap

Rochester, N.Y.
The Associated Press
Comments
Please log in to bookmark this story. Log In Create Free Account

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

A 3-year-old boy has died after falling into an underground grease collection tank behind an upstate New York fast-food restaurant.

Rochester Police Investigator Frank Camp says the boy fell through a plastic cover into the grease trap behind a Tim Hortons restaurant Monday morning. Witnesses pulled the unidentified child out and administered CPR.

Camp says the child was pronounced dead at Strong Memorial Hospital. He called the incident an “unspeakable tragedy.”

Story continues below advertisement

Restaurant grease traps are designed to keep used oil and grease out of sewer systems.

Alabama lawmakers passed legislation requiring more secure covers after a 3-year-old girl died in a 6-foot-deep (1.8-meter-deep) grease trap in Auburn, Alabama, in October 2017.

In Tulsa, Oklahoma, a 5-year-old girl was rescued after falling into a grease trap in March 2018.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter