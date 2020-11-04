From diversity in Congress to worries of civil unrest: eight highlights of the 2020 U.S. election

Diversity in Congress: This election, a wave of candidates from racialized and other underrepresented groups are vying for a seat in Congress. That includes Black Democrat Jaime Harrison, who raised record funds in his bid to defeat incumbent South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, and Mondaire Jones, an openly gay Black lawyer running for a New York congressional seat. As well, a record 298 women are on the ballot – 204 Democrats and 94 Republicans – according to the Center for American Women and Politics at Rutgers University. Although the 2018 midterms ushered in a more diverse Congress, including Native American women, Muslim women and the first openly bisexual woman, the legislative body is still overrepresented by white, heterosexual men. For example, in the current Congress, only two of the Republican Party’s members are African-American: Representative Will Hurd of Texas and Senator Tim Scott of North Carolina, and Mr. Hurd did not seek re-election.
Civil unrest: Businesses across the country boarded up their windows and beefed up security, amid concerns that protests, violence and armed insurrection could erupt as it becomes clear who won the presidency. Popular shopping areas such as Rodeo Drive in Los Angeles closed the street to pedestrian and car traffic on election day. A non-scalable fence was erected around the White House, and plywood is protecting office buildings in the capital. In the days leading up to the election, Trump supporters disrupted traffic on a New Jersey highway, yelling and chanting praise for the President, and motorists with Trump signs surrounded a Biden campaign bus on a Texas highway. Staff on the bus said the Trump drivers were trying to slow the bus down and edge it off the road, according to media reports, unnerving the Biden campaign and causing it to cancel its planned event in the state.
Miami-Dade, Florida: President Donald Trump was projected to take the swing state of Florida, a must-win state for a second Trump term and a place where he beat Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election. In the state’s vote-rich county of Miami-Dade, Democratic candidate Joe Biden vastly underperformed Ms. Clinton. In 2016, she trounced Mr. Trump here by more than 290,000 votes. But this election, with 95 per cent of the vote reported on Tuesday night, Mr. Biden was only ahead of Mr. Trump by 83,968 votes in Miami-Dade. Mr. Trump had appealed to younger, conservative Cuban Americans, whose support managed to chip away at the county’s Democratic base.
Facebook, Twitter and misinformation: Both platforms are teeming with false information and were used by the Russians to sow discord among Americans during the 2016 election. This time, the social-media giants are trying to ensure they are not part of the problem. They claim they have systems in place to slow the spread of misinformation, such as not allowing candidates to declare victory unless state officials or credible news organizations such as The Associated Press have called it. Facebook and Twitter will not outright block messages on their platforms but will attach labels that seek to educate users on where to find credible information. On the eve of the election, they flagged one of Mr. Trump’s tweets and disputed the information. In the tweet, Mr. Trump said that a court decision to extend ballot counting for up to three days, amounted to voter fraud and would lead to violence.
Early voting: About 100 million Americans cast their ballots ahead of election day, an unprecedented number that accounted for more than two-thirds of the total voter turnout in 2016. Voters were motivated to go in person to early polling stations amid concerns that the U.S. postal service would not deliver their mail-in ballots on time and that the pandemic would prevent them from voting on election day. Early voters in Hawaii and Texas surpassed their respective states' 2016 voter turnout, according to the U.S. Elections Project run by Florida Professor Michael McDonald. In the critical swing states of North Carolina, Georgia and Arizona, early votes accounted for close to 90 per cent of the 2016 voter turnout. The sheer number of early votes was expected to make it harder to determine the outcome on election night, as some mail-in ballots were still being delivered and some states are not expected to start counting ballots until after polls close.
California gig economy: Uber, Lyft and DoorDash are trying to overturn a California law requiring them to reclassify their drivers as employees instead of independent contractors. Voters will consider the tech companies' ballot initiative known as Proposition 22 that would exempt Uber, Lyft and DoorDash from providing their drivers with employee benefits. Independent contractors are not covered by various state employment laws, including those dealing with minimum wage, overtime, unemployment insurance and workers' compensation. The tech companies have spent millions trying to persuade voters to back their proposal, arguing that reclassifying freelancers as employees would push up consumer costs and remove flexibility for their drivers. The outcome of this vote has huge implications for other app-based delivery services such as Instacart, which also depend on freelancers to do the work.
Legalizing weed and decriminalizing hard drugs: Arizona, South Dakota, Montana and New Jersey voted on ballot initiatives to legalize recreational marijuana, while Mississippi considered legalizing medical uses of the drug. If the proposals win approval, these states will join 11 others that have legalized cannabis. Eight years ago, Colorado and Washington were the first two states to legalize the drug for recreational uses. Oregon voted on a proposal to decriminalize the possession of hard drugs such as heroin, cocaine and methamphetamines.
Montana governor race: Eleven states chose their governors this election. Many of the races were not considered competitive, with eight incumbents standing for re-election and expected to hold their seats. One of the only competitive races was in Montana, where the state’s lieutenant-governor, Democrat Mike Cooney, ran against Republic Congress member Greg Gianforte. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, governors have been in the spotlight for leading their respective states' responses to the virus that has killed more than 230,000 Americans. According to data from Johns Hopkins University, Montana is one of the states with a high risk of infection, where COVID-19 cases have spiked over the past week. Mr. Gianforte, a Trump supporter, was charged with assault for body slamming a reporter for asking health care questions ahead of a special congressional election in 2017.
