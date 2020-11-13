 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

World

Register
AdChoices

Top adviser Dominic Cummings to resign in blow to British PM Boris Johnson

Paul WaldieEurope Correspondent
London
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Dominic Cummings, special adviser for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, leaves 10 Downing Street, in London, on Nov. 13, 2020.

HENRY NICHOLLS/Reuters

He’s been called ruthless, nasty, toxic, horrible, a career psychopath and a cross between Darth Vader, Machiavelli and Rasputin.

No matter how he’s portrayed, Dominic Cummings has wielded enormous power in British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s inner circle and caused havoc by running roughshod over bureaucrats, cabinet ministers and Members of Parliament.

But now the dishevelled special adviser, best known for spearheading the Vote Leave campaign in the 2016 Brexit referendum, is resigning and adding to the growing turmoil inside the Prime Minister’s office.

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Cummings, 48, has been a fixture at Downing Street ever since Mr. Johnson took over as Prime Minister in July 2019. His departure is a significant blow to Mr. Johnson, 56, who is scrambling to contain a power struggle among senior staff while also managing a host of national crises.

Mr. Johnson’s handling of the pandemic has already caused concern. The country is experiencing record numbers of daily infections despite a lockdown in England and tight restrictions in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The Prime Minister is also confronting a looming Dec. 31 deadline to strike a trade deal with the European Union. The U.K. has withdrawn from the EU but the country remains inside the bloc’s single market until Jan. 1, 2021. Business leaders fear that without a trade pact, the U.K. will face stiff EU tariffs and tight border controls. With Mr. Cummings’s backing, Mr. Johnson has taken a hard line during the negotiations and repeatedly threatened to walk away.

Now that Mr. Cummings is leaving, EU leaders have expressed hope that Mr. Johnson will modify his position. The senior aide’s resignation was “probably the sign that Johnson has begun his U-turn and will in the end accept EU conditions,” Philippe Lamberts, a Member of the European Parliament from Belgium told reporters on Friday. However, Downing Street officials have insisted that Mr. Johnson will not change his approach to the talks.

Few Tory MPs have lamented Mr. Cummings’s resignation. He’d become a divisive figure and had a knack for making enemies. He once referred to several Tory MPs who belonged to the pro-Brexit European Research Group as “useful idiots” and said they should be treated “like a metastasising tumour and excised from the U.K. body politic.”

He caused an uproar last March when he drove 400 kilometres north of London to his father’s farm just days after the government put the country into a near total lockdown. Mr. Cummings defended his actions by saying that he and his wife had developed symptoms of COVID-19 and they had taken their four-year old son to his grandparents. Mr. Johnson stood by his aide but the fallout led to a sharp decline in public support for the government and undermined its messaging on COVID-19.

Mr. Cummings has won praise among some Tories for his relentless pursuit of Brexit and his unconventional style, which tore through bureaucratic red tape. He once promised to hire “weirdos and misfits with odd skills” to shake up the civil service and he wrote lengthy blog posts about “cognitive technologies” and “interactive quantitative models.” His management of the Vote Leave campaign has also won accolades and he was portrayed by actor Benedict Cumberbatch in an HBO drama about Brexit released last year. “This is an insurgence against the establishment,” the Cummings character said in the film. “Our expectation is to create the biggest political upset since the fall of the Berlin Wall.”

Story continues below advertisement

In recent months his power seemed to have faded. This week one of his deputies, Lee Cain, abruptly resigned after he lost a bid to become Mr. Johnson’s chief of staff. Media reports say Mr. Johnson’s partner, Carrie Symonds, opposed Mr. Cain’s promotion along with other factions inside Downing Street. With Mr. Cain and Mr. Cummings leaving, Mr. Johnson has lost two of his most powerful advisers.

Several Tory MPs said they hoped the resignations would prompt Mr. Johnson to change course and adopt a more inclusive approach. “It’s an opportunity to reset how the government operates,” said Tory MP Sir Bernard Jenkin.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you manage your health, your finances and your family life as Canada reopens.
Visit the hub

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

Hide info
  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies