Two of the United Kingdom’s top judges have resigned from Hong Kong’s highest court, citing deteriorating freedoms since a national security law was imposed on the city in 2020 by Beijing.

After Hong Kong was handed over from British to Chinese rule in 1997, foreign judges continued to sit on the city’s Court of Final Appeal, their presence seen by many as a guarantor and symbol of Hong Kong’s judicial independence.

While some judges, including former Supreme Court of Canada chief justice Beverley McLachlin, serve in a private role, the leader and deputy leader of the U.K.’s Supreme Court have traditionally also held positions in Hong Kong as part of their duties.

But as freedoms in Hong Kong have been curtailed in recent years, particularly in the wake of the security law and a concerted crackdown against the pro-democracy opposition that followed, many critics have argued the presence of foreign judges on the CFA provides a veneer of international legitimacy to an increasingly oppressive system.

In a statement Wednesday, Supreme Court president Robert Reed appeared to agree.

While he emphasized “courts in Hong Kong continue to be internationally respected for their commitment to the rule of law,” Mr. Reed said that since the introduction of the security law, the position of British judges had become “finely balanced.”

“I have concluded, in agreement with the government, that the judges of the Supreme Court cannot continue to sit in Hong Kong without appearing to endorse an administration which has departed from values of political freedom, and freedom of expression, to which the Justices of the Supreme Court are deeply committed,” Mr. Reed said.

He added that he and Patrick Hodge, deputy president of the U.K. Supreme Court, “have accordingly submitted our resignations as non-permanent judges of the HKCFA with immediate effect.”

Consul General Brian Davidson said that British judges “have played a key role in supporting the independence of the judiciary for many years in Hong Kong.”

“But following the introduction of the national security law, established rights and freedoms are now sadly deteriorating,” Mr. Davidson said, adding the UK government “can no longer endorse” having British judges serve on Hong Kong’s top court.

There was no immediate response from the Hong Kong government. The Court of Final Appeal did not respond to a request for comment.

Hong Kong officials have previously used the presence of foreign judges to push back against international criticism. Last year, leader Carrie Lam said “the willingness of these distinguished judges to participate in the work of the Hong Kong courts is the best evidence of Hong Kong’s judicial independence.”

The move by Lords Reed and Hodge will increase scrutiny of those foreign judges who now remain on the court. Canada’s Beverley McLachlin last year chose to extend her stint until 2024.

Ms. McLachlin could not immediately be reached for comment on Wednesday’s news. In a statement to The Globe and Mail in January, she said she approached her position on the court “as a matter of principle.”

“So long as the Court of Final Appeal is independent, it remains a force for justice and the rule of law – and if the critics are right, a badly needed one,” she said. “The Chief Justice assures me that the Court is independent and that he is assured by the Chief Executive that this will continue. Whatever the situation on other fronts may be, I believe I should do nothing to undermine the Court, so long as it remains independent. We need to cherish such democratic institutions as we have, not abandon them.”

Ms. McLachlin has faced pressure from some in Canada to quit the court. In January, Michael Chong, a Conservative MP and shadow foreign minister, said Ottawa should be holding public consultations about whether it was appropriate for Canadian judges to serve in Hong Kong.

