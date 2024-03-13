Open this photo in gallery: Leonid Volkov, the top aide of Alexei Navalny, pictured in Vilnius, Lithuania on March 12, 2024. “It was a typical, characteristic bandit greeting from Putin, from bandit St. Petersburg,” he said in a short video posted to Telegram, referring to Mr. Putin’s hometown and its notorious mafia.Gerhard Mey/Reuters

A top aide to the late Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny has accused Vladimir Putin of masterminding a violent assault that occurred outside his home in exile in Lithuania, while another Navalny confidant said “no one is safe now” following the attack.

Leonid Volkov, who had served as Mr. Navalny’s chief of staff as they tried to challenge Mr. Putin’s grip on power over more than a decade, was left with a broken arm and gashes on his face and leg after he was attacked with tear gas and hit 15 times with a meat hammer as he sat in his car on Tuesday night.

Lithuania’s State Security Department quickly assessed that the attack was likely organized in Moscow, aimed at stopping Mr. Volkov’s efforts to organize actions – based on plans communicated by Mr. Navalny before his death – to disrupt this weekend’s presidential election in Russia.

Mr. Volkov himself said he had no doubt who was behind what happened.

Opinion: Alexey Navalny did not die for nothing

“It was a typical, characteristic bandit greeting from Putin, from bandit St. Petersburg,” he said in a short video posted to Telegram, referring to Mr. Putin’s hometown and its notorious mafia. “Hello to you too, Vladimir Vladimirovich,” he added, using Mr. Putin’s first name and patronymic and attempting a wave with his broken right arm.

Mr. Volkov, who also had visible cuts and bruises on his face, said he was able to walk and to continue his work despite the assailant’s attempts to “make mincemeat out of me.” The 43-year-old said he was back home on Wednesday after a brief hospital stay.

Mr. Volkov’s wife, Anna Biryukova, wrote on social media that she saw two attackers when she looked out the window of their family home on the outskirts of Vilnius just after 10 p.m. on Tuesday night. “Having to choose between your husband as he’s being attacked and not leaving your sleeping children alone is a horrific experience that I wouldn’t wish on anyone,” she said.

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielus Landsbergis called the attack on Mr. Volkov “shocking” and said an investigation was under way. “Perpetrators will have to answer for their crime,” he said. President Gitanas Nauseda, meanwhile, pointed the finger of blame right at the Kremlin, and said the attack appeared to be connected to other recent “provocations” in Lithuania, an apparent reference to an incident on Friday that saw 12 Lithuanian flags desecrated in the city of Klaipeda.

“I can only say one thing to Putin – nobody is afraid of you here,” Mr. Nauseda told reporters in Paris on Wednesday, following a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss NATO’s response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Mr. Volkov, meanwhile, vowed to continue opposing the Kremlin.

Open this photo in gallery: In this handout picture posted on the official X account (formerly known as Twitter) of Leonid Volkov's wife Anna Biryukova @a_biryukova on March 12, 2024 shows Leonid Volkov's wounds after he was attacked outside his home in Vilnius.-/Getty Images

It was the first known attack on a Russian opposition activist based in Lithuania, which has hosted leading members of the Russian and Belarusian opposition for several years. However, the Kremlin is suspected of orchestrating a series of other high-profile assaults and assassinations targeting critics living in other European countries, including Britain and Germany.

“No one is safe now,” Vladimir Ashurkov, the London-based executive director of the Anti-Corruption Foundation that Mr. Navalny founded, wrote in a message to The Globe and Mail on Wednesday.

Mr. Volkov has been based in Vilnius since 2021, when the Kremlin declared the Anti-Corruption Foundation to be an “extremist” organization.

The assault took place less than a month after Mr. Navalny was found dead in an Arctic prison colony – his allies believe he was murdered for his opposition to Mr. Putin – and 11 days after tens of thousands of supporters attended Mr. Navalny’s funeral in Moscow in defiance on Kremlin pressure. Mr. Volkov co-hosted a simultaneous online memorial that was watched by hundreds of thousands of mourners.

Pussy Riot member speaks out on Alexey Navalny’s sacrifice and a warning for the West

The attack also comes just days before voting is scheduled to open in stage-managed presidential elections that will see Mr. Putin, who has ruled Russia as president or prime minister since 1999, returned to office for another six-year term.

After two candidates opposed to Russia’s war against Ukraine were disqualified at the start of the campaign – and with all of Mr. Putin’s most prominent critics either dead, in jail, or in exile – the only remaining figures running against Mr. Putin are the heads of three political parties that in fact support the Kremlin and the invasion of Ukraine.

Before his death, Mr. Navalny had called on supporters to stage a flash mob-style protest and arrive en masse at polling stations at noon on Sunday, the final day of the three-day election, to create chaos and to register their dissent by voting for anyone but the incumbent.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has warned that anyone who takes part in the protest action on Sunday would be breaking Russian law. But Mr. Volkov said on Wednesday that the action known as “Noon Against Putin” would go ahead. “We have to do something, right?” he said.