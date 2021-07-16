 Skip to main content
Don’t miss our
best deal ever
offer ends july 23
save over $160
$6
for
6 months
Don’t miss our
best deal ever
$6
for 6 months
save over $160
Start Today
// //

World

Flash Sale$6 for 6 months
Register
AdChoices

Top U.K. medical adviser warns about COVID-19 outlook

Pan Pylas
LONDON
The Associated Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

More than two-thirds of British adults have received both doses of a vaccine, and almost 88% have had one dose.

Matt Dunham/The Associated Press

The British government’s top medical adviser has warned that the number of people hospitalized with the coronavirus could reach “quite scary” levels within weeks as cases soar as a result of the more contagious delta variant and the lifting of lockdown restrictions.

Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty told a webinar hosted by London’s Science Museum late Thursday that the U.K. is “not out of the woods yet.”

“I don’t think we should underestimate the fact that we could get into trouble again surprisingly fast,” Whitty said.

Story continues below advertisement

New coronavirus infections in the U.K. are at a six-month high, according to government figures, and the number of people hospitalized and dying with COVID-19 are at their highest levels since March. Thursday’s data showed 3,786 people in hospital with COVID-19 and another 63 virus-related deaths.

At the height of the second wave earlier this year, around 40,000 people were in hospital with COVID-19 and deaths reached around 1,500 people a day.

Another 48,553 confirmed lab cases were reported Thursday, the biggest daily figure since Jan. 15. The government has warned that daily infections could hit 100,000 this summer, a level not previously reached during the pandemic, with most of the new cases being seen among younger age groups, many of whom have yet to be vaccinated.

The British government, which is lifting all remaining legal restrictions on social gatherings in England on Monday, is hoping that the rapid rollout of vaccines will keep a lid on the number of people becoming seriously ill.

More than two-thirds of British adults have received both doses of a vaccine, and almost 88% have had one dose.

More cases will inevitably lead to more people requiring hospital attention even though the vaccine rollout has helped build a wall of immunity around those deemed to be the most vulnerable to disease.

Whitty warned that the number of people in hospital with COVID-19 is doubling about every three weeks and could reach “quite scary numbers” if the trend continues.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are not by any means out of the woods yet on this, we are in much better shape due to the vaccine program, and drugs and a variety of other things,” he said.

“But this has got a long way to run in the U.K., and it’s got even further to run globally,” he added.

The surge in infections has had a knock-on effect in the number of people self-isolating after coming into contact with a confirmed coronavirus case. More than 500,000 people were contacted by the National Health Service’s app and told to self-isolate in the seven days to July 7.

Businesses including automakers, meat processors and hospitality venues have reported staff shortages because so many employees have been told to quarantine by the app.

The government has expressed concerns about scale of the problem and are examining whether the app could be made less sensitive to reduce the numbers being pinged.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies