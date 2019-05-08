Top Venezuelan judge blasts U.S. for threats of more sanctions

Open this photo in gallery Venezuela's Supreme Court President Maikel Moreno delivers a statement at the Supreme Court of Justice in Caracas, Venezuela, on May 8, 2019. Moreno blasted the United States' threat to apply sanctions to all its judges, calling the move 'unlawful, despicable and intolerable.' UESLEI MARCELINO/Reuters

The head of Venezuela’s top court on Wednesday rejected a U.S. threat to apply sanctions to all its judges, accusing the Trump administration of trying to manipulate the crisis-wracked nation’s justice system and foment a coup.

Maikel Moreno, president of the Supreme Tribunal of Justice, pushed back on comments by Vice-President Mike Pence, who said the U.S. would extend sanctions to all members of the Venezuelan court if they continue to be a “political tool” of President Nicolas Maduro.

“This unlawful, despicable and intolerable action violates the norms and principles of international law that govern relations between civilized nations,” said Moreno, a political ally of the Maduro, speaking in a nationally broadcast TV appearance. Moreno already faces U.S. sanctions.

Story continues below advertisement

The oil-rich nation is locked in a political struggle between socialist President Maduro and opposition leader Juan Guaido, who is backed by the United States and more than 50 other nations.

Guaido took to the streets of at least two communities on Wednesday to keep up momentum among Venezuelans, meeting supporters in his hometown of La Guaira and surrounding communities.

More than 3 million Venezuelans have left their homeland in recent years amid skyrocketing inflation and shortages of food and medicine, and Pence and other Trump administration officials have warned that 2 million more are expected to flee by the end of the year if the nation’s crisis continues.

In his speech a day earlier, Pence said the U.S. would extend sanctions to all members of Venezuela’s Supreme Court if they continue to prop up Maduro. The U.S. already has sanctions on about 150 officials and businesses in the country.

The U.S. lifted sanctions on a top Venezuelan general who broke ranks with Maduro, trying to help the opposition regain momentum in the face of a government crackdown following last week’s failed uprising.

Pence said the immediate lifting of financial sanctions for Gen. Manuel Figuera, who was Venezuela’s spy chief, is intended to encourage others in the military to abandon their support for Maduro.

The move was a display of “good faith” designed to elicit “concrete and meaningful actions to restore democratic order” by dozens of other sanctioned Venezuelan insiders, the Treasury Department said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

Figuera was the sole regime insider to defy Maduro during the uprising, although the White House contends several others, including Defence Minister Vladimir Padrino, had had been in talks for weeks with the opposition to oust Maduro but backed away from the plan at the last minute.

As the U.S. looked to lure the Venezuelan military, Maduro and his allies started going after opponents who supported the uprising.

On Tuesday, the country’s top court opened a criminal investigation against six opposition lawmakers for allegedly “betraying the homeland” and “instigating an insurrection,” among other charges. The pro-government Supreme Court said those facing accusations include prominent figures in the Venezuelan opposition such as Henry Ramos Allup and Luis Florido.

The opposition-controlled congress began discussions on a proposal for Venezuela’s return to a regional defence agreement that dates from the Cold War – a move that could provide political cover for greater international involvement in the nation’s crisis. Years ago, Venezuela and other left-governed nations in the region pulled out of the U.S.-led defence pact known as the Inter-American Treaty of Reciprocal Assistance.

Last week, Venezuela’s top court opened a treason investigation of Zambrano, who had joined Guaido outside a military base in Caracas during the failed call on the armed forces to overthrow Maduro. The appeal to the military was followed by deadly clashes between police and protesters.

Maduro has fallen under increasing international pressure after being elected last year to a second six-year term that critics say was rigged. Russia, China and Cuba, among other countries, support Maduro.

Story continues below advertisement

A group of mostly European nations said Tuesday that it is looking to send a high-level delegation to Caracas in the coming days. European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini made the announcement in Costa Rica after a meeting of the countries. The International Contact Group wants to facilitate free presidential elections in Venezuela as soon as possible, a goal that it shares with Guaido.

Maduro says he is the target of a U.S.-engineered coup plot and has denounced the Guaido-led congress, instead recognizing a rival assembly packed with government loyalists set up in 2017.

In early April, the government-backed National Constituent Assembly voted to strip Guaido of his parliamentary immunity from prosecution.

Maduro, however, has not moved to detain Guaido, possibly reflecting wariness over a likely backlash from the United States and its allies.