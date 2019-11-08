 Skip to main content

World

At least one person dead as torrential rain floods streets, forces evacuations in England

LONDON
The Associated Press
A member of the Fire and Rescue service wades through flood water as he passes an abandoned car on a flooded road Rotherham, northern England on Nov. 8, 2019, following flash flooding yesterday.

OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images

Torrential rain drenched parts of north and central England, swelling rivers, forcing evacuations and disrupting travel. One woman died after being swept away by surging waters.

Floods hit the city of Sheffield, where the River Don overflowed after 3.4 inches (85 mm) of rain fell on Thursday. Some 30 people sought refuge in the Meadowhall shopping centre after flood waters stranded shoppers who had turned up to see Christmas lights switched on.

“Some places have seen a month’s worth of rain in one day,” Met Office meteorologist Alex Burkill said.

As of Friday afternoon, the agency said 73 flood warnings were in place, as well as six severe “danger to life” warnings near the River Don.

Emergency services in Derbyshire, south of Sheffield, recovered the body of a woman near the River Derwent after reports of a woman being swept away by flood water.

The Environment Agency said the highest rainfall on Thursday was registered in Swineshaw, in the Peak District – 4.4 inches (112 mm).

The River Don in central Rotherham, near Sheffield, Britain, overflowed after 3.4 inches of rain fell on Nov. 8, 2019.

JON SUPER/Reuters

Cannabis pro newsletter