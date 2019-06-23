 Skip to main content

World Train crash kills four, injures at least 65 in Bangladesh

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Train crash kills four, injures at least 65 in Bangladesh

DHAKA, Bangladesh
The Associated Press
Comments

Five coaches on a Bangladesh express train veered off a railway bridge in northeastern Bangladesh, killing at least four people and injuring 65, officials said Monday, and a search of the wreckage for any people trapped was continuing.

Local chief government administrator Tofayel Ahmed said the Upaban Express train was heading for the capital, Dhaka, when the crash occurred around midnight at Kulaura in Moulvibazar district on Sunday.

He said the rail bridge broke down when the train was crossing it. The cause of the breakdown wasn’t known immediately.

Story continues below advertisement

Ahmed said at least 15 passengers were in critical condition. The bodies of three women and a child were kept in a local health complex, he said.

Local TV stations said more than 100 people were injured.

Another official Mesbah Uddin Ahmed said engineers and workers were working to retrieve the coaches while the search for any people trapped under the wreckage was continuing.

The train service between the northeastern region and the rest of the country was halted.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter