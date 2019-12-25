 Skip to main content

World

Register
AdChoices

Trial for Canadian journalist charged in Cambodia is postponed

Janice Dickson and Samantha McCabe
Ottawa and Phnom Penh
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

A Canadian journalist who was charged two years ago in Cambodia says justice has been delayed even further after his trial, which was scheduled for Christmas Day, was postponed.

Zsombor Peter was charged alongside his Cambodian colleague, Aun Pheap, with incitement to commit a felony in 2017, months after covering an election campaign in Ratanakiri province for English-language newspaper The Cambodia Daily. Earlier this week, Mr. Peter questioned why the Canadian government hadn’t publicly denounced the case.

The Ratanakiri Provincial Court met for 10 minutes on Wednesday before the judge decided to reschedule the hearing and called on the journalists to appear in court. No trial date was set, attendees said.

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Peter, who did not attend the trial, said he learned it had been postponed after speaking with his lawyer. He said it was postponed because one of the three judges was out of the country.

“They say justice delayed is justice denied. Well, justice in this case has been delayed for more than two and a half years already, and they’re just adding on time,” Mr. Peter said in a WhatsApp message from an undisclosed location somewhere in Southeast Asia. “I hope the court does not now choose to drag this out for even longer,” he said.

Mr. Peter said he chose not to attend the trial because of the risk of being placed in pretrial detention or denied the right to leave the country. Mr. Pheap had to leave his family behind in Cambodia and is seeking asylum while working at Radio Free Asia in the United States, reported VOA Khmer.

May Titthara – executive director of CamboJA, a Cambodian association that works to strengthen the independence and power of media and protect journalists – said the judge reportedly called for the attendance of both men at the next hearing.

The case has been widely denounced by human-rights and civil-society organizations, who have called for its dismissal. Human Rights Watch called the case “fabricated” and part of a “broader media crackdown” involving government harassment of independent journalists, which they say has increased over the past two years since the most recent national election.

Mr. Peter said that he was working for the newspaper in May of 2017, when he and Mr. Pheap travelled to Ratanakiri province to report on countrywide community elections. He said they had gone “simply to find out what was on the minds of registered voters as the polls approached.”

“We spent most of a day interviewing villagers in Pate commune at random about their political leanings and related thoughts and concerns,” he told The Globe and Mail earlier this week.

Story continues below advertisement

Pate was the only commune the opposition won in Ratanakiri province during an earlier election, in 2012, which was the backdrop for the story.

“For the record, Pheap and I did not intimidate or incite anyone and the charge is not only baseless but absurd, lacking a shred of evidence,” Mr. Peter said. The charge carries a prison sentence of up to two years.

Mr. Peter said an official at the Canadian embassy in Cambodia told him that the office met with Cambodian authorities about his case but the official did not provide any details. A spokeswoman for Global Affairs Canada said the government was aware of the trial.

Weeks before Mr. Peter and Mr. Pheap were charged, The Cambodia Daily was given a US$6.3-million bill for allegedly unpaid taxes, forcing the paper to close.

In May, 2018, independent media outlet The Phnom Penh Post was purchased by a Malaysian investor with reported ties to the Cambodian government, sparking an uproar and mass exodus by the paper’s staff. A tax bill of US$3.9-million was settled as part of the sale.

According to CamboJA, discrimination against the media also works in less covert ways – such as the denial of identification for independent journalists, which is necessary to work in the country.

Story continues below advertisement

Former Radio Free Asia journalists Uon Chhin and Yeang Sothearin were charged in 2017 with supplying a foreign state with information prejudicial to national defence, and are awaiting a January, 2020, court date. These are not the only cases in progress against local and international journalists.

Former Cambodia Daily editor-in-chief Kevin J. Doyle, who helmed the English-language daily from 2004 to 2014, said the media climate in the country has changed over the past few years.

“While journalists being threatened in this way is common in Cambodia, the independent media landscape has transformed since 2017. … The ruling party has created a positive news filter bubble around itself, which may satisfy short-term political desires but cuts the party off from actual public sentiment,” Mr. Doyle said.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies