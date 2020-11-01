Tropical Storm Eta ties record; expected to become hurricane by Monday

Forecasters expect newly formed Tropical Storm Eta to become a hurricane by Monday before hitting Nicaragua with drenching rains. The system ties the record for the most named storms in an Atlantic hurricane season.

Eta had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph) Sunday morning, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said. It was centred about 400 miles (645 kilometres) east of the Nicaragua-Honduras border and was heading westward at 15 mph (24 kph).

Forecasters expect Eta to become a hurricane by Monday and it was forecast on Tuesday to hit the Nicaraguan coast, where a hurricane warning was posted.

Story continues below advertisement

Forecasters said central and northern Nicaragua into much of Honduras could get 15 to 25 inches ( 380 to 640 millimeters of rain, with 35 inches (890 millimeters) in isolated areas.

Heavy rains also are likely in eastern Guatemala, southern Belize and Jamaica.

Eta is the 28th named Atlantic storm this season, tying the 2005 record for named storms. However, this is the first time the Greek letter Eta is being used as a storm name because in 2005, after the season ended meteorologists went back and determined there was a storm that should have gotten a name, but didn’t.

Hurricane season still has a month to go, ending Nov. 30. And in 2005, Zeta formed in the end of December.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.