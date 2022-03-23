People walk past a school which has been destroyed in a Russian air strike in Kharkiv on March 23, 2022.SERGEY BOBOK/AFP/Getty Images

Russia’s unprovoked war on Ukraine must come with “ruinous costs” for Moscow, spurred by European and global leaders uniting with a “deliberate, mindful effort” to safeguard democracy, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told the European Parliament in Brussels on Wednesday evening.

Mr. Trudeau’s address to the Parliament launched two days of meetings in Belgium for the Prime Minister as the conflict in Europe drags into its second month. On Thursday, he will join other world leaders – including U.S. President Joe Biden – at NATO headquarters for an emergency summit, where delegates are expected to announce new sanctions against Russia and contingencies in the case of nuclear or chemical weapons use.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told media Wednesday afternoon that members will also tighten existing sanctions against Moscow and discuss longer-term plans to strengthen the Western military alliance, particularly along its eastern flank.

This is Mr. Trudeau’s second visit Europe in the past month.

During his address, he stressed the importance of transatlantic co-operation to defend democracy in the face of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as well as humanitarian and military aid, and developing plans to rebuild the country after the war.

He also told the European Union’s Parliament that the bloc has Canada’s full support as it squeezes Russia economically and politically in a bid to end the conflict.

He made his speech after a broader debate in the Parliament about the importance of further European sanctions on Russia. It’s a point Mr. Trudeau echoed, saying, “We must ensure that the decision to invade a sovereign, independent country is understood to be a strategic failure that carries with it ruinous costs.”

The United States and its Western allies are assessing whether Russia should remain within the Group of 20 countries. China, which has not condemned Russia’s invasion and criticized Western sanctions, defended Moscow on Wednesday, calling Russia an “important member” of the G20.

Mr. Stoltenberg told media at NATO headquarters that China’s decision to spread “blatant lies and disinformation” about the conflict would be another point of discussion during Thursday’s summit. He added that NATO members were worried about Beijing’s move to join Moscow in questioning the right of independent countries to choose their own path.

“I expect leaders will call on China to live up to its responsibilities as a member of the UN Security Council, refrain from supporting Russia’s war effort, and join the rest of the world in calling for an immediate, peaceful end to this war,” he said.

He also demanded that Russia “stop its nuclear sabre-rattling.” While NATO has contingencies in case of nuclear and chemical strikes, he said such attacks would threaten not just Ukraine but also the country’s neighbours, who would be hit by the fallout.

Meanwhile, global energy players continue wrestling with what to do in the face of uncertainty over oil and gas supplies.

Swaths of Europe are hugely reliant on Russian fossil fuels. That’s particularly true in Germany, which has repeatedly resisted calls to sanction Moscow fuels, citing economic concerns. Chancellor Olaf Scholz did so again Wednesday, just as Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that his country would only accept rubles for payment for the crucial gas it ships to Europe.

As NATO leaders discuss joint action to enhance energy security in Europe on Thursday, the topic will also be on the table for energy ministers 320 kilometres away at a two-day International Energy Agency summit in Paris.

The agency’s executive director, Fatih Birol, has said he would use the meeting to convince energy ministers to reduce the world’s reliance on Russian crude (which accounts for about 8 per cent of global supplies), helped in part by accelerating the transition off fossil fuels to clean energy.

Oil markets will also be watching Thursday’s NATO meeting closely, with tough measures against Moscow raising the spectre of a global supply crunch.

Louise Dickson, the senior oil analyst at data firm Rystad Energy, said in a research note that if the EU shuns oil originating from Russian ports and pipelines, it will put a dent of more than two million barrels in the market, keeping prices elevated near US$120 each.

Russia has threatened to turn off gas supplies to Europe in the case of an EU oil embargo, Ms. Dickson added, which has only added to short-term market volatility.

With a report from Reuters

