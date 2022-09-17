Britain's King Charles III sits with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, as he receives realm prime ministers in the 1844 Room at Buckingham Palace in London on Sept. 17, 2022.STEFAN ROUSSEAU/AFP/Getty Images

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau paid his respects to Queen Elizabeth II on Saturday, ahead of a gathering with King Charles and other prime ministers of the realm.

Mr. Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, attended the Queen’s lying-in-state with Canada’s High Commissioner to Britain, Ralph Goodale. Unlike the tens of thousands of people joining the eight-kilometre queue along the River Thames, Mr. Trudeau used a special VIP entrance to pay his respects to Queen Elizabeth.

The Prime Minister arrived in London on Friday evening, one of hundreds of foreign leaders to descend on the capital for the Queen’s funeral on Monday.

Mr. Trudeau was at Buckingham Palace on Saturday afternoon for a meeting with King Charles. The gathering also included New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Australia’s Anthony Albanese.

Prior to meeting with the realm’s prime ministers, King Charles hosted his governors general for a reception and lunch at the palace. Canada’s Mary Simon attended the event, as did her counterparts from The Bahamas, Belize, and Antigua and Barbuda. Those three countries are all considering ditching King Charles as head of state.

Canada doesn’t have a comparable republican movement and Mr. Trudeau has been noted in the British press for his affinity to the late Queen.

“She was one of my favourite people in the world and I will miss her so,” Mr. Trudeau said when the Queen died on Sept. 8

The Prime Minister’s motorcade drove through throngs of crowds outside Buckingham Palace. He is not expected to speak to the press on Saturday. Hundreds of thousands of people have descended on London during the country’s 10 days of mourning for the late sovereign.

A 19-person delegation will represent Canada at the Queen’s state funeral in London on Monday morning. Mr. Trudeau and other prime ministers and governors general of the realm will also join the Royal Family for a committal service at St George’s Chapel by Windsor Castle.

Also representing Canada are First Nations, Inuit and Metis leaders, former prime ministers and governors general, and members of the Order of Canada, including Olympic swimmer Mark Tewksbury and actress Sandra Oh.