Trudeau makes surprise visit to peacekeeping troops in Mali

Open this photo in gallery Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Minister of National Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan (right) make their way from a Chinook helicopter to watch a medical evacuation demonstration on the UN base in Gao, Mali, Saturday December 22, 2018. Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau surprised troops in Mali Saturday for a tour of the peacekeeping base and a Christmas turkey dinner where he thanked them for their service and underlined the importance of Canadian peacekeepers to the United Nations.

Mr. Trudeau touched down in the dry and hot Camp Castor base in Gao, Mali, for a fast-paced afternoon visit with 250 Canadian troops deployed to the United Nations peace operations in the West African country. The trip marked the first time the Prime Minister has visited the peacekeepers since they deployed to Mali as part of a key Liberal election campaign promise to restore Canada’s commitment to UN peace operations.

“This mission has been an extraordinary opportunity for me to see … a demonstration, of what Canadians do best, and that is respond to very specific needs with the highest level of skill, professionalism and service,” Mr. Trudeau told Canadian troops over a turkey dinner complete with all the trimmings: stuffing, cranberry sauce and even cold beer.

Story continues below advertisement

“What Task Force Mali is accomplishing here is world class.”

Open this photo in gallery Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with members of the Canadian Armed Forces personnel serving on the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Gao, Mali, Saturday, December 22, 2018. Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Canadian peacekeepers arrived in northern Mali over the summer to support the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali, also known as MINUSMA, with state-of-the-art medical evacuation capability, transportation and logistical support. Canada also sent three Chinook and five Griffon helicopters to Mali to provide around-the-clock medical evacuations – known as medevacs - to support the UN mission.

“We’ve been working really hard for a long time on this capability. It’s new. It’s the first time that Canada has ever flown doctors and nurses to the front lines, along with medical technicians,” said Lieutenant Jennifer Loye, a critical care nurse from Vancouver now posted in Mali.

Shortly after arriving on base, Mr. Trudeau was suited up with a flak jacket and helmet to participate in a simulation medevac. He boarded a Chinook helicopter at Camp Castor and was flown into a demo site on the UN grounds, accompanied by a pair of armed Griffon helicopters. Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan and Chief of the Defence Staff Gen. Jonathan Vance joined the prime minister for the exercise.

When the Chinook landed and dropped its ramp, Mr. Trudeau followed Canadian peacekeepers into the dusty desert demo site, where German troops were playing the part of two patients: one with a double leg amputation and the other with a serious cut to their head and arm. Mr. Trudeau followed closely as Canadian troops loaded the Germans onto stretchers, into the back of the Chinook and then flew back to the base.

Open this photo in gallery Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau watches as German and Canadian soldiers evacuate an injured soldier during a demonstration on the United Nations base in Gao, Mali, Saturday December 22, 2018. Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

The demo allowed the prime minister to sense the overwhelming plus-30C heat, dust and adrenaline Canadian doctors and nurses experience when they are called for a medevac.

Although medevacs are a key component of the mission in Mali, Canadian troops have only conducted five of them since August; one was in response to an improvised-explosive device while the other four were not considered critical.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Speaking to reporters at Camp Castor, Col. Chris McKenna, the Canadian Task Force Commander in Mali, dismissed any concerns over the seemingly low number of medevacs.

“This is a mission that badly needs Canada’s help. On the medevac side, it also guarantees maneuver. So the confidence to drive on the roads here is guaranteed by the fact that someone knows that someone’s going to get them,” said Mr. McKenna.

“The way I characterize it to my soldiers every day is that we are cavalry. If something bad happens, I’m coming to help you.”

In addition to medevacs, Canadian troops have flown more than 860 hours in support of the UN peacekeeping mission in Mali, transporting troops and cargo.

As the Canadian mission soon reaches the halfway point, there are questions about whether troops should stay beyond the operation’s expiration date of July, 2019, to help stabilize the deteriorating security situation in central Mali.

A quarterly report released by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres in September recorded the highest number of civilian casualties since the start of the UN mission, at 287 civilians killed. Mr. Guterres also expressed concern over increased intimidation, kidnappings and targeted assassinations of both civilians and armed group members, especially in central Mali.

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Trudeau said Canada will work with the country that comes in next to ensure there is no capability gap when Canadian troops and helicopters leave Mali, but did not budge on his government’s plans to end the mission next summer. He also didn’t speculate on what Canadian peace operations will look like after the Mali mission, saying the government is still working with the UN to assess where Canada’s help is needed most.

Mr. Trudeau wrapped his Mali visit by meeting with the country’s Prime Minister Soumeylou Boubèye Maïga before departing Camp Castor at sunset.

Mali, a former French colony that won independence in 1960, is one of the poorest nations in the world. Once hailed as a model of African democracy and stability, it plunged into crisis in early 2012 when the disenfranchised Tuareg, a nomadic people in northern Mali and neighbouring Niger, seized power in the north.

Jihadist forces exploited the chaos and started moving south in hopes of seizing control of the rest of Mali. They were within striking distance of Bamako when France intervened in January, 2013, with troops and air strikes, driving back the rebels. The UN mission launched soon after, in April, 2013.

Statistically speaking, the UN mission in Mali has been one of the deadliest ever, with 177 fatalities since it started. However, 2018 saw a decrease in the number of deaths to 22, down from 42 in 2017 and 39 in 2016. No Canadians have died during the mission.