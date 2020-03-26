Trudeau supports African call for G20 help, South African president says

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has given his support to an African proposal at the G20 for economic stimulus and debt relief to help Africa fight the COVID-19 pandemic, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa says.

Canada, Germany, France, Russia and others are supporting the African request for help, Mr. Ramaphosa told reporters in Pretoria after participating in the “virtual summit” of G20 leaders by video conferencing.

“We put Africa’s case forward very strongly,” said Mr. Ramaphosa, the only African leader to be a full member of the G20 bloc. “A number of countries are very sympathetic to Africa in this situation.”

On behalf of African leaders, he appealed to the G20 to ensure that the rising wave of lockdowns and travel restrictions do not prevent the supply of medical equipment from reaching Africa, where there are shortages of ventilators and other equipment to care for an anticipated surge of COVID-19 patients.

“They should not close Africa off,” Mr. Ramaphosa said.

Canada is actively reviewing the United Nations’ call for US$2-billion to help poor countries combat COVID-19 and is expected to contribute to the appeal, a senior government official said Thursday. The Globe and Mail granted the source anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

On Wednesday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for more resources to prevent the global coronavirus pandemic from reaching “apocalyptic proportions.”

Many leaders in the developing world are hoping that the G20 will promise a package of economic and humanitarian support for low-income countries where the COVID-19 pandemic has triggered a wave of lockdowns and shutdowns.

The World Bank and the International Monetary Fund have already called on the G20 to support a plan for debt relief for low-income countries.

The World Bank and IMF are asking bilateral creditors to suspend debt repayments from all low-income countries that seek relief. This will help with “immediate liquidity needs to tackle challenges posed by the coronavirus outbreak,” they said in a statement this week.

The UN, meanwhile, is appealing for humanitarian aid to help the world’s poorest and most war-torn countries, which are highly vulnerable to the pandemic.

The US$2-billion appeal is aimed at providing medical equipment and laboratory testing supplies to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, along with water and sanitation efforts in refugee camps and new “humanitarian corridors” to allow supplies to be airlifted into countries that have shut down international flights.

The funding appeal could “save many lives,” Mr. Guterres said.

Many health leaders in Africa and the Middle East have warned that the travel bans and lockdowns are having a damaging effect on humanitarian aid, especially for refugees and others who need emergency care.

The travel restrictions “are inadvertently preventing lifesaving aid from reaching displaced and refugee communities,” the Norwegian Refugee Council said this week.

“Humanitarian organizations have already suspended relief programs in some countries due to government restrictions, causing uncertainty and hardship for families,” it said.

The refugee council, a leading humanitarian agency, said it was currently unable to reach thousands of people, including up to 300,000 people in the Middle East, because of the travel restrictions.

“If supermarkets and pharmacies can remain operational during this crisis, then so should the delivery of humanitarian aid,” said a statement by Jan Egeland, Secretary-General of the Norwegian Refugee Council.