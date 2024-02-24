Open this photo in gallery: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau watches as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky takes a salute during a ceremony at Hostomel Airport in Kyiv on Feb. 24, 2024.Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a surprise appearance in Ukraine on Saturday, standing along with other Western leaders in solidarity with President Volodymyr Zelensky to mark the second anniversary of the start of the Russian invasion.

The leaders observed a minute of silence on the tarmac of Hostomel airport, the scene of a key battle in the opening days of the war, where outgunned Ukrainian troops repulsed an invading Russian force, foiling Russian President Vladimir Putin’s plans to quickly seize the nearby capital of Kyiv and install a puppet government. Mr. Zelensky then handed out medals to Ukrainian soldiers for acts of individual bravery over the past two years.

“It was here that Putin wanted to win the battle of Kyiv, it was here the key defeat of his blitzkrieg happened,” Mr. Zelensky said, standing in front of the shattered hulls of several Ukrainian military transport planes that were destroyed in the ferocious fight for the airport. “It was here that we saw that any evil can be defeated.”

Foreign correspondent Mark MacKinnon answers reader questions about the war in Ukraine. Submit yours now

Ukrainians are worried about the fate of Kharkiv as the country marks two years since Russia’s invasion

The battle of Hostomel is considered perhaps the most important of the opening days of the war. A flotilla of Russian helicopters appeared in the sky here early on Feb. 24, 2022, apparently expecting to face little in the way of resistance.

Ukrainian special forces troops, however, lay in wait, and shot several of the helicopters out of the sky before they could land. Although Russian forces were eventually able to briefly seize the airport, its tarmac was by then too damaged for the Russians to follow though on their plan to land a larger invasion force on the outskirts of the capital.

“Putin was sure he could easily take strategic targets like this airport,” Mr. Trudeau said. “We are standing here today because he was wrong, because he was wrong about so many things.”

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also attended the ceremony marking the anniversary.

The battle of Hostomel airport was the first in a succession of Ukrainian military victories in 2022 that saw Russian troops driven out of much of the territory they occupied at the start of the war. The war’s third year, however, begins with Russian forces again on the advance in the east and south of the country, as worries rise in Kyiv about slowing Western military support.

Mr. Trudeau – who is expected to announce new military assistance later on Saturday – said at Hostomel that Canada would continue to stand with Ukraine “because your fight is our fight.”