Trump asked Ukrainian President to investigate Joe Biden’s activities, transcript shows

U.S. President Donald Trump explicitly asked the Ukrainian government to launch investigations into one of his chief presidential rivals and suggested his own attorney-general would be involved in the probe.

Mr. Trump on Wednesday released a rough transcript of a July 25 call between himself and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, held shortly after the President froze nearly US$400-million in military aid destined for Ukraine. The conversation provided evidence Mr. Trump had tried to enlist a foreign government – and his own justice department – to go after his political rivals.

The Democrats believe such actions may be illegal and have launched an impeachment inquiry into Mr. Trump’s actions.

In the call, Mr. Trump asked Mr. Zelensky to investigate Joe Biden, the former vice-president and a leading contender for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination and his son, Hunter Biden. Mr. Trump said both Attorney-General Bill Barr and Rudy Giuliani, his personal lawyer, would be in touch with the Ukrainian government to coordinate the investigation.

“There’s a lot of talk about Biden’s son, that Biden stopped the prosecution, and a lot of people want to find out about that. So whatever you can do with the Attorney-General would be great,” Mr. Trump told Mr. Zelensky. “Biden went around bragging that he stopped the prosecution so if you can look into it, it sounds horrible to me.”

Mr. Trump was referring to claims that Joe Biden got Ukraine to fire its top prosecutor, Viktor Shokin, in 2016 because Mr. Shokin was investigating Burisma, an oil and gas company on whose board Hunter Biden sat. The Obama administration and other Western leaders in 2016 called for Mr. Shokin to be fired because they believed he was not doing enough to prosecute corruption.

Mr. Zelensky told Mr. Trump that he would appoint a new chief prosecutor who would “look into the situation” and that “any additional information that you can provide to us, it would be very helpful.”

The justice department denied Wednesday that Mr. Barr had any discussions with Ukraine about investigating Mr. Biden.

Mr. Trump also asked Mr. Zelensky to pursue a conspiracy theory that a computer server belonging to the Democratic National Committee ended up in Ukraine. He referenced Crowdstrike, a company that investigated the hack of DNC servers by the Russian government in 2016. That hack produced embarrassing emails that the Russians released through Wikileaks in an attempt to derail the campaign of Mr. Trump’s presidential rival, Hillary Clinton.

Mr. Trump then bashed Robert Mueller, the special counsel who investigated ties between the President’s campaign team and Russia, and who had testified in Congress the day before.

“I would like you to do us a favour, though, because our country has been through a lot, and Ukraine knows a lot about it. I would like you to find out what happened with this whole situation with Ukraine, they say Crowdstrike … I guess you have one of your wealthy people … the server, they say Ukraine has it,” Mr. Trump said. “I would like you to get to the bottom of it. As you saw yesterday, that whole nonsense ended with a very poor performance by a man named Robert Mueller, an incompetent performance.”

Mr. Trump also raised American military aid to Ukraine right before he began asking for the investigations. The President told Mr. Zelensky that “we do a lot for Ukraine, we spend a lot of effort and a lot of time.” He also said German Chancellor Angela Merkel “doesn’t do anything” comparable for Ukraine. Mr. Zelensky agreed and said he planned to buy more Javelin anti-tank missiles from the U.S.

Mr. Trump did not, however, explicitly threaten to cut off American military aid to Ukraine unless Mr. Zelensky launched the investigations. The President has admitted that he held back the US$400-million shortly before the phone call, but has said he did so because he believed other countries should contribute more to Ukraine. Mr. Trump did not release the aid until accusations about his actions with Ukraine became public earlier this month.

The President’s defenders said the absence of an explicit attempt to ransom military funding for the investigations meant the conversation was not a problem.

“What a nothing (non-quid pro quo) burger,” South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham tweeted.

Mr. Graham told reporters that the transcript showed Mr. Zelensky “did not feel threatened” by Mr. Trump. He also argued that there are unanswered questions about Mr. Biden’s involvement in the firing of Mr. Shokin.

“I hope we will look at the corruption problem in the Ukraine,” Mr. Graham said. “The prosecutor, maybe he deserved to be fired, maybe he was corrupt, I don’t know – but an obvious conflict of interest.”

Mr. Trump himself said because the call was friendly, there was nothing wrong with it.

“There was no pressure. The way you had built it up, that call, it was going to be the call from hell,” he said at the United Nations Wednesday. “It turned out to be a nothing call. Other than a lot of people said ‘I never knew you could be so nice.’”

The polite tone of the conversation, however, did not dissuade Democrats from pursuing the impeachment inquiry announced Tuesday by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Adam Schiff, chair of the House intelligence committee, described the call as “a classic, mafia-like shakedown of a foreign leader.”

“There is no quid-pro-quo necessary to betray your country or your oath of office, even though many read this as a quid-pro-quo,” Mr. Schiff said. “Ukraine understood what this President wanted. He made it abundantly clear.”

Democrats are also demanding the Trump administration release the text of a complaint made by a whistleblower to Michael Atkinson, the intelligence community inspector-general, as well as Mr. Atkinson’s report on the complaint. The acting director of national intelligence, Joseph Maguire, has previously refused to allow the complaint to be released. Mr. Maguire is expected to testify before a legislative committee Thursday. Democrats are also in discussions with the whistleblower to appear before a committee as well.

With a report from Reuters

