World

Trump changes primary residence from New York to Florida

Washington, D.C.
The Associated Press
President Donald Trump speaks during a Medal of Honor Ceremony for U.S. Army Master Sgt. Matthew Williams, currently assigned to the 3rd Special Forces Group, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019.

The Associated Press

President Donald Trump says he will be making Palm Beach, Florida, his permanent residence after he leaves the White House, rather than returning to Trump Tower in New York.

Trump tweeted late Thursday that he cherished New York. But he added that “despite the fact that I pay millions of dollars in city, state and local taxes each year, I have been treated very badly by the political leaders of both the city and state.”

The New York Times reported earlier Thursday that Trump had filed “declaration of domicile” paperwork changing his “predominant and principal home” to his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

Trump, who was born in New York, says “it will always have a special place in my heart!”

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail's comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

