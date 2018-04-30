Trump declines to retract his controversial Africa comment, issues new trade demands

When the crude insult was first reported, it enraged African leaders and sparked protests for days. But when U.S. President Donald Trump was offered a clear opportunity on Monday to retract or deny his alleged description of African nations as “shithole countries,” he seemed unrepentant.

“You do have some countries that are in very bad shape and very tough places to live in,” Mr. Trump told a press conference, standing beside Nigerian president Muhammadu Buhari, the first African leader that he has hosted at the White House.

Mr. Trump and Mr. Buhari said they had not discussed the controversial comment in their private meeting at the White House on Monday, but Mr. Trump offered no apology for the comment, which was allegedly made during discussions on immigration policy last January.

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Buhari’s government was one of many African governments that protested the reported insult, summoning the U.S. ambassador for a formal complaint.

Open this photo in gallery U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference with Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Monday, April 30, 2018. Susan Walsh/The Associated Press

In a separate comment a few weeks earlier, Mr. Trump had angered Nigerians by reportedly saying that Nigerian migrants would never “go back to their huts” after they had seen the United States.

On Monday, Mr. Buhari was too polite to mention the comments or the protests, saying instead that he wasn’t sure whether Mr. Trump had made the reported comments.

But while Mr. Trump was more diplomatic in his tone this time – even describing Nigeria as a “beautiful” country – the U.S. President still had a list of demands to issue to his Nigerian counterpart.

He said he wants Nigeria to “rip down” its trade barriers to American exporters. He wants the United States to be “the economic partner of choice” for African countries. He even asked Nigeria to support the soccer World Cup bid by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Opinion: Besieged at home, Trump could win away (for subscribers)

Mr. Trump drew a direct connection between U.S. humanitarian assistance to Nigeria and his demands for more favourable conditions for U.S. exporters, suggesting that Mr. Buhari should accept the trade demands because of the U.S. humanitarian aid.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“We give Nigeria well over $1-billion in aid every year, and we have already started talking with the President about taking down the trade barriers, very substantial barriers to the United States trading with Nigeria,” Mr. Trump told the news conference.

“We think we are owed that,” he said. “We will be investing substantially in Nigeria if they can create that level playing field that we have to very much ask for and maybe demand.”

It was a continuation of Mr. Trump’s administration’s view of foreign relations as a transactional affair, with every dollar of U.S. assistance creating an expectation of a reciprocal benefit for the United States. In a statement last week that echoed the same theme, a senior U.S. official complained that the United States wasn’t receiving “an acceptable return on its investment” in the United Nations because many countries were refusing to support it in UN votes.

Nikki Haley, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, issued a report last week on the voting records of every UN member country and compared their UN votes to those of the United States. She singled out a list of 10 countries that had voted the least often with the United States, a list that included three African countries – Zimbabwe, Burundi and South Africa – along with others such as Syria, Venezuela and North Korea.

She said the United States provides 22 per cent of the UN budget, yet the rest of the UN membership had voted with the United States only 31 per cent of the time – less often than in the previous year. “This is not an acceptable return on our investment,” Ms. Haley said in a statement.

“When we arrived at the UN last year, we said we would be taking names, and this list of voting records speaks for itself. President Trump wants to ensure that our foreign assistance dollars – the most generous in the world – always serve American interests, and we look forward to helping him see that the American people are no longer taken for granted.”

Story continues below advertisement

For his part, Mr. Buhari seemed determined to show his gratitude for the U.S. assistance, including U.S. military training for Nigerian troops and the recent sale of warplanes and ammunition for nearly US$600-million to help Nigeria’s battle against Islamist militants.

“We are very grateful to the United States for agreeing to give us the aircraft we asked for,” Mr. Buhari told Mr. Trump at the start of their White House meeting.

“We are even more grateful for the physical presence of the United States military … The commitment of the United States to get rid of terrorism across the world, we have first-hand experience of that, and we are very grateful for it.”