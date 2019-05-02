 Skip to main content

Trump formally submits Kelly Craft nomination for United Nations post

Trump formally submits Kelly Craft nomination for United Nations post

WASHINGTON
The Associated Press
As U.S. ambassador to Canada, Kelly Craft played a role in facilitating the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement, a revamp of the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Chris Wattie/Reuters

President Donald Trump has formally submitted to the Senate the nomination of Kelly Craft to serve as the next U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

Craft serves as the U.S. ambassador to Canada. In February, Trump had said he had selected Craft for the U.N. job.

Craft, a Kentucky native, was a member of the U.S. delegation to the U.N. General Assembly under President George W. Bush’s administration.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., backed Craft for the post.

As U.S. ambassador to Canada, she played a role in facilitating the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement, a revamp of the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Craft has been ambassador during a low point in relations. Last year Trump called Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau weak and dishonest, words that shocked Canadians.

