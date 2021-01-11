Will Trump be impeached or removed via the 25th Amendment? Latest updates on Congress’s plans so far

Open this photo in gallery Washington, Jan. 10: A protester carries a sign calling for the impeachment of President Donald Trump. ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

President Donald Trump should be impeached for “incitement of insurrection” after inflaming the mob that ransacked the Capitol building last week, according to a resolution introduced by House Democrats on Monday that could be voted on as early as Wednesday. The resolution calls Mr. Trump “a threat to national security, democracy, and the Constitution” if he’s allowed to remain in the White House.

Republicans also blocked a House resolution on Monday that would have pressed Vice-President Mike Pence to remove Mr. Trump from office before Jan. 20′s inauguration. The resolution comes back for a vote on Tuesday. Under the Constitution’s 25th Amendment, Mr. Pence and a majority of cabinet (or another body designated by Congress) can deem the president unfit for office and replace him temporarily.





Impeachment explained

Open this photo in gallery A broken window is seen in the House chamber on Jan. 7 after a mob, encouraged by President Donald Trump, stormed the building during a joint session of Congress. Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

The House of Representatives impeached Donald Trump once before, in 2019, but the Senate acquitted him two months later and he avoided removal from office. This time, lawmakers don’t have that much time to hold him to account for inciting Jan. 6′s Capitol Hill riot: The inauguration of Joe Biden is on Jan. 20. Here’s how they could skip a few steps to complete at least part of the impeachment process before inauguration day.

Articles of impeachment against Trump

To impeach, Congress has to write up specific allegations of wrongdoing, called articles of impeachment, that point to “high crimes and misdemeanours” committed by the president. Last time, there were two articles: One alleged Mr. Trump abused his power by threatening to withhold U.S. military aid so his Ukrainian counterpart would investigate Mr. Biden, the other alleged that Mr. Trump obstructed justice to cover this up. It took the fall and winter of 2019 to come up with the wording of the articles because the alleged crimes took place largely behind closed doors, and the House Judiciary Committee held hearings first to sort out conflicting accounts of what happened.

This time, Mr. Trump’s offence – encouraging a crowd of thousands to “fight like hell” for him while Congress was confirming his rival’s Electoral College votes – took place on live television, as did the deadly and destructive mob attack on the legislature that followed. So the Democrats didn’t wait long: They introduced a single impeachment article on Jan. 11 accusing him of “incitement of insurrection.” It argues that his incendiary remarks “encouraged – and foreseeably resulted in – lawless action at the Capitol” and “gravely endangered the security of the United States.”

The House impeachment vote

The House has to set out rules in advance for how long their debate on the article will be and whether lawmakers can propose amendments (last time they couldn’t). After a debate that follows these rules, the House votes, and if the article is passed by a simple majority, the president is considered impeached.

Open this photo in gallery Senators vote 53-47 against an article of impeachment against Mr. Trump on Feb. 5, 2020. Senate Television via AP

Senate trial

The Senate is the only body that can hold a trial to remove an impeached president from office. Last time, the Senate was Republican-controlled and it voted to acquit Mr. Trump of both abuse of power and obstruction of justice. This time, the Democrats will have a narrow majority, but not until after the swearing-in of vice-president Kamala Harris (which happens on Jan. 20, inauguration day) and two Democratic Georgia senators (which can happen only after their runoff election results are certified).

Rather than send the impeachment results to the Senate immediately, the more likely strategy – championed by House Democrat Jim Clyburn – is to wait until after Mr. Biden’s first 100 days in office. This would be too late for an early removal of Mr. Trump, but it could be an effective way to limit Mr. Trump’s future political influence (more on that later).

Senate vote

Mr. Trump would be represented by a lawyer in the Senate trial, and it’s not yet clear who would be willing to take that assignment. One possibility would be Rudy Giuliani, the Trump loyalist who tried unsuccessfully to reverse Mr. Trump’s defeat in the 2020 election. To convict, two-thirds of the Senate will need to vote in favour of removal from office, which means at least some Republicans must be on board.





Open this photo in gallery A Trump campaign sign lies in the Capitol Reflecting Pool on Jan. 9 as the Capitol Hill riot clamped down security across the nation's capital. Al Drago/Getty Images

The 25th Amendment explained

There is a simpler and faster alternative to impeaching Mr. Trump, but Vice-President Mike Pence would have to participate for it to work, and so far he and congressional Republicans have resisted it. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said this is her preferred outcome for Mr. Trump, but the Democrats are going ahead with impeachment anyway.

What the 25th Amendment says

The 25th Amendment was introduced in the 1960s, after the Kennedy assassination, to create a formal process for the vice-president to assume power if their boss were killed or incapacitated. The part that might apply in Mr. Trump’s case is in Section 4:

Whenever the Vice President and a majority of either the principal officers of the executive departments or of such other body as Congress may by law provide, transmit to the President pro tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives their written declaration that the President is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office, the Vice President shall immediately assume the powers and duties of the office as Acting President.

The vice-president has a lot of legal room to interpret “unable” very broadly, not just in medical terms. In other words, the Vice-President and Mr. Trump’s cabinet could have decided Mr. Trump was mentally unfit to be President and made Mr. Pence the acting president immediately. Alternatively, Congress could have issued a law designating some group other than the cabinet to make this call, as Ms. Pelosi proposed to do with a special panel.

What would removal from office mean for Trump?

Open this photo in gallery A masked Trump supporter takes part in a Jan. 9 rally in Beverly Hills, Calif. Ringo Chiu/Reuters

No more in ’24

U.S. presidents are limited to two terms each, but there’s little to stop a one-term president from running again four years after a defeat, as Grover Cleveland did successfully in the 1890s. One thing that could stop Mr. Trump from doing this is removal through impeachment. The Senate wouldn’t even necessarily have to convict Mr. Trump to do this: After voting on the impeachment, they can hold a disqualification vote that would bar him from future office.

Pension

Removal through impeachment would be a small but significant blow to Mr. Trump’s finances because it’d disqualify him from the pension, health insurance and office and security budgets that ex-presidents are entitled to.

Reconciling the parties

For Mr. Biden, who’s taking power with a message of bipartisanship and healing divisions, the longer-term benefit of either impeachment or a 25th-Amendement process would be to show Democrats and Republicans working together after years of seeing each other as intractable enemies. This is one reason why Mr. Biden is largely staying out of discussions about whether to impeach Mr. Trump, saying that “what the Congress decides to do is for them to decide.”





Compiled by Globe staff

With reports from Adrian Morrow, The Associated Press and Reuters

