The first public Trump impeachment hearings start today at 10 a.m. (ET). Here’s what you need to know

U.S. lawmakers are questioning a diplomat and a civil servant on Tuesday in the first publicly broadcast hearings of the impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump. William Taylor, top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine, and George Kent, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Europe, will testify together starting at 10 a.m. (ET). In the meantime, here’s a primer on the two men and the other witness due to testify this week, former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch.

Democrats are looking into whether Mr. Trump abused his power by withholding nearly US$400-million in security aid to Ukraine to pressure the vulnerable U.S. ally. The focus is a July 25 phone call in which Mr. Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to open a corruption investigation into Joe Biden and his son and into a discredited theory that Ukraine may have meddled in the 2016 U.S. elections.

Mr. Trump is occupied elsewhere in Washington on Wednesday, meeting his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, to discuss the conflict between Turkish and Kurdish forces in northern Syria. Mr. Trump’s afternoon news conference will also give him a stage to challenge the impeachment hearings, which he has repeatedly denounced as a “witch hunt.”

Who’s testifying today?

William Taylor

Mr. Taylor, a former U.S. envoy to Ukraine, was brought back into the position to take the place of Marie Yovanovitch, who U.S. President Donald Trump recalled from Kyiv this past spring. (She’ll be testifying to lawmakers this coming Friday.) In his closed-door testimony in October, Mr. Taylor outlined how the White House tried to press Ukraine to announce investigations into Mr. Trump’s political rival, Joe Biden, and his son, who sat on the board of a Ukrainian company. Mr. Taylor said it was his “clear understanding” that Washington was withholding previously promised military aid until Kyiv agreed to the investigation.

George Kent

Mr. Kent, a State Department official whose portfolio includes Ukraine, told the closed-door hearings about how Mr. Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, took part in a campaign to smear him and Ms. Yovanovitch with the help of Ukrainian prosecutor Yuri Lutsenko. Mr. Kent said he was concerned Mr. Giuliani’s “campaign of lies” about Ms. Yovanovitch bypassed official diplomatic channels.

What are these hearings about? The backstory

What Trump’s accused of: In July, Mr. Trump called recently elected Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to congratulate him, but also to ask a favour: He wanted an investigation of Burisma, a Ukrainian company whose board includes Hunter Biden, son of former Democratic vice-president Joe Biden. According to the White House’s record of that conversation (hurriedly declassified and released in September, after a whistleblower revealed the call’s existence), Mr. Trump suggested “there’s a lot of talk about Biden’s son” and potential wrongdoing at Burisma. But according to several diplomats who’ve testified to House committees, the Trump administration was withholding US$400-million in military aid to Ukraine to press them to investigate Burisma. Some also alleged Mr. Trump was dangling the prospect of a White House invitation for Mr. Zelensky if he co-operated.

Why could Trump be impeached for that? If the exchange of aid for a Burisma investigation constitutes a quid pro quo (Latin for “this for that”), it’s potentially illegal. U.S. federal laws forbid anyone from soliciting, accepting or receiving anything of value from a foreign power in connection with an election. But it’s up to Congress to decide whether that amounts to the “treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanours” required by the U.S. Constitution for impeachment.

What the House has done so far: This past fall, multiple committees of the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives started holding hearings to assess the whistleblower’s claims against Mr. Trump, and other allegations from a second whistleblower. These hearings were behind closed doors and likened by the Democrats to grand jury hearings ahead of a potential indictment, though Republicans said it was an unfair and secretive process. In late October, the House approved public hearings and set out a process for how they would be conducted and when and how the President’s lawyers could defend him.

What next? How impeachment works

Will the House go ahead with impeachment? The purpose of the hearings is to inform a political decision by lawmakers: Is it worth formally accusing the President of “treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanours"? If the justice committee decides yes, the next step is to write up articles of impeachment accusing Mr. Trump of specific crimes.

The purpose of the hearings is to inform a political decision by lawmakers: Is it worth formally accusing the President of “treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanours"? If the justice committee decides yes, the next step is to write up articles of impeachment accusing Mr. Trump of specific crimes. Will the House vote to impeach? A simple majority vote approving any of the articles will make the president “impeached,” or formally accused. Not all Democrats voted in favour of starting this impeachment process, and it remains to be seen how they’ll want to finish it.

A simple majority vote approving any of the articles will make the president “impeached,” or formally accused. Not all Democrats voted in favour of starting this impeachment process, and it remains to be seen how they’ll want to finish it. How will the Senate’s impeachment process work? If the House approves one or more of the articles of impeachment, the Senate holds trial-like proceedings where the president and his lawyers can defend their side. The Chief Justice of the Supreme Court presides over this trial.

If the House approves one or more of the articles of impeachment, the Senate holds trial-like proceedings where the president and his lawyers can defend their side. The Chief Justice of the Supreme Court presides over this trial. Will the Senate vote to impeach? Senators get to vote on each article of impeachment separately, and it takes a two-thirds majority to pass one. Unless Republicans break ranks, as they rarely have on other issues before the Senate, that seems unlikely. But if one or more articles is passed, the President is removed from office.

Commentary and analysis

With reports from Associated Press, Reuters, Adrian Morrow and Tamsin McMahon

