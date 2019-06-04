Trump offers endorsement of Brexit, says ‘everything is on the table’ for future trade deal with Britain

Open this photo in gallery U.S. President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa May leave 10 Downing Street for the Foreign and Commonwealth Office during the second day of his State Visit on June 4, 2019 in London, England. Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

U.S. President Donald Trump has caused a stir in Britain by suggesting that access to the country’s public health-care system should be part of a future trade agreement with the United States after Brexit.

During a joint news conference with British Prime Minister Theresa May on Tuesday, Mr. Trump offered a ringing endorsement of Brexit and said the United States was eager to strike a trade deal with Britain once it was outside of the European Union.

“This is a great, great country and it wants its own identity, it wants to have its own borders, it wants to run its own affairs,” Mr. Trump said when asked about Brexit. "I would think that [Brexit] will happen and it probably should happen.”

Mr. Trump went on to suggest that the future of the National Health Service, or NHS, would be up for negotiation. “I think everything with a trade deal is on the table. When you are dealing on trade everything is on the table, so NHS or anything else, a lot more than that, but everything will be on the table. Absolutely,” he said.

The fate of the NHS after Brexit is a sensitive topic in Britain where access to public health care is considered sacrosanct. Once Britain leaves the EU, the British government will be free to negotiate trade deals with other countries and there are fears the NHS could be opened up to private players. Teams of negotiators from the United States and Britain have been discussing a possible trade deal, but British officials said Tuesday that those discussions were in the early stages and nothing could be signed until after Britain left the EU, which is now slated for Oct. 31.

Ms. May offered a careful response to Mr. Trump’s comments, telling reporters that “both sides negotiate and come to an agreement about what should or should not be in that trade deal for the future.” However, she is stepping down as Conservative Party leader on Friday and a new leader will take over as prime minister next month. Several leadership candidates were quick to shoot down Mr. Trump’s suggestion.

“Dear Mr President. The NHS isn’t on the table in trade talks – and never will be. Not on my watch,” one of the leadership hopefuls, Health Secretary Matt Hancock, said on Twitter.

“I want to see the U.K. get fair deals on trade with the U.S. and many other countries when we leave the EU. But the NHS is not for sale to any country and never would be if I was Prime Minister,” added Dominic Raab, a former Brexit secretary who is also running for leader.

Labour Party Leader Jeremy Corbyn blasted Mr. Trump and criticized Ms. May for not standing up to the President. “They all need to understand: our NHS is not for sale,” Mr. Corbyn said on Twitter.

Mr. Trump is in the midst of a state visit to Britain which began on Monday with a series of events at Buckingham Palace including a state dinner with the Queen and members of the Royal Family. Tuesday’s news conference came after a hour-long meeting with Ms. May and her officials at No. 10 Downing Street.

The leaders covered a range of issues including whether Britain will allow Chinese telecommunication giant Huawei to play a role in the development of the country’s 5G network. Mr. Trump has been urging allies to cut ties to Huawei over concerns the company could share information with the Chinese government. On Tuesday, he indicated Britain and the United States would be able to resolve any issues. “We have an incredible intelligence relationship and we are going to be able to work out any differences,” he said without providing details. Britain has yet to make a decision on Huawei and officials said a review is under way.

Mr. Trump appeared to still be basking in the glow of the royal welcome and he offered effusive praise to Ms. May, the Queen and Britons in general. He called the Queen “fantastic” and said Ms. May had been “a tremendous professional” who didn’t get enough credit for trying to reach a Brexit deal with the EU. “I think you deserve a lot of credit,” he said turning to Ms. May. “I’ve greatly enjoyed working with you.”

His only sharp words were reserved for London Mayor Sadiq Khan and Mr. Corbyn, whom he said were “negative forces.”

“I really don’t like critics as much as I like and respect people that get things done,” he said. And while he fit in time on Tuesday to chat with some of the candidates aiming to replace Ms. May – notably former foreign secretary Boris Johnson and Environment Secretary Michael Gove – Mr. Trump kept his comments about them low key and shied away from a strong endorsement.

He also brushed aside thousands of noisy protesters who flooded central London on Tuesday and flew a giant balloon depicting him as a baby in diapers. The public had welcomed him with open arms, he insisted, in a “tremendous spirit of love.” Throughout the visit “there were thousands of people on the streets cheering and even coming over today there were thousands of people cheering," he said. "And then I heard that there were protests. I said where are the protests? I don’t see any protests. I did see a small protest today when I came, very small, so a lot of it is fake news I hate to say it.”

That didn’t sit well with Anna Fenton, a 23-year-old marketing manager who was among the protesters. “Trump’s language and policies hurt people around the world,” she said as she held a sign denouncing Mr. Trump’s stand on abortion. “His ideology is backward.”