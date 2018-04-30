Trump extends exemption for Canada, Mexico on steel and aluminum tariffs

Open this photo in gallery U.S. President Donald Trump gestures while addressing a joint news conference with Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari in the Rose Garden of the White House on Monday. KEVIN LAMARQUE/Reuters

Canada and Mexico will receive another one-month break from U.S. President Donald Trump’s steel and aluminium tariffs as the countries try to renegotiate NAFTA.

Mr. Trump issued proclamations shortly after 9 p.m. Monday extending the tariff exemptions to June 1.

The President announced levies of 25 per cent on all imports of steel and 10 per cent on aluminum in early March, but granted temporary exemptions to several U.S. allies. The exemptions were due to expire May 1.

Story continues below advertisement

The tariffs are mostly aimed at keeping cheap Chinese steel from flooding the U.S. market, but would disproportionately hurt Canada, which is the United States’ largest supplier.

The levies, Mr. Trump wrote in his proclamation Monday, are an “important first step in ensuring the economic stability of our domestic steel industry and removing the threatened impairment of the national security.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government is “confident” the Trump administration sees the importance of granting Canada an exemption from U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs, which are set to take effect Tuesday. The Canadian Press

The President is using national security as the grounds for the tariffs, arguing that the United States needs to beef up its domestic industry so it does not have to rely on foreign countries for the metal to build its tanks and ships. But Ottawa has argued that, as a long-time U.S. ally, it poses no threat at all.

Mr. Trump has threatened to hit Canada and Mexico with the tariffs if they do not reach a deal with him on overhauling the North American free-trade agreement. Top officials from the three countries are scheduled to reconvene in Washington next week for further negotiations.

The United States has granted a permanent exemption to one country, South Korea, after it agreed to limit the amount of steel it sends to the United States. The European Union also received a one-month extension to its exemption Monday, while Brazil, Argentina and Australia received indefinite exemptions.