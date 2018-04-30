Trump extends exemption for Canada, Mexico on steel and aluminum tariffs

Canada and Mexico will receive another one-month break from U.S. President Donald Trump’s steel and aluminium tariffs as the countries try to renegotiate NAFTA.
Mr. Trump issued proclamations shortly after 9 p.m. Monday extending the tariff exemptions to June 1.
The President announced levies of 25 per cent on all imports of steel and 10 per cent on aluminum in early March, but granted temporary exemptions to several U.S. allies. The exemptions were due to expire May 1.
The tariffs are mostly aimed at keeping cheap Chinese steel from flooding the U.S. market, but would disproportionately hurt Canada, which is the United States’ largest supplier.
The levies, Mr. Trump wrote in his proclamation Monday, are an “important first step in ensuring the economic stability of our domestic steel industry and removing the threatened impairment of the national security.”
The President is using national security as the grounds for the tariffs, arguing that the United States needs to beef up its domestic industry so it does not have to rely on foreign countries for the metal to build its tanks and ships. But Ottawa has argued that, as a long-time U.S. ally, it poses no threat at all.
Mr. Trump has threatened to hit Canada and Mexico with the tariffs if they do not reach a deal with him on overhauling the North American free-trade agreement. Top officials from the three countries are scheduled to reconvene in Washington next week for further negotiations.
The United States has granted a permanent exemption to one country, South Korea, after it agreed to limit the amount of steel it sends to the United States. The European Union also received a one-month extension to its exemption Monday, while Brazil, Argentina and Australia received indefinite exemptions.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading…
Read most recent letters to the editor.