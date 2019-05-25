 Skip to main content

World Trump requests for resignation from Citizenship and Immigration Services head

Colleen Long
Washington, District of Columbia, United States
The Associated Press
President Donald Trump has asked Lee Francis Cissna, director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, to resign, leaving yet another vacancy within the Department of Homeland Security.

The Associated Press

President Donald Trump has asked the head of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services to resign, leaving yet another vacancy within the Department of Homeland Security.

Lee Francis Cissna told staff on Friday that his last day would be June 1, according to a copy of the email obtained by The Associated Press.

Cissna leads the agency responsible for legal immigration, including benefits and visas. He had been on the chopping block last month amid a White House-orchestrated bloodbath that led to the resignation of Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, but his job was saved after high-ranking Republicans spoke out about his record.

There are more than a dozen vacancies of top posts at the sprawling 240,000-member department that are being temporarily filled, including secretary and the inspector general. Cissna’s position, like others, requires Senate confirmation.

