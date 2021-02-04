 Skip to main content
Trump resigns from Screen Actors Guild after union threatens to expel him

Jake Coyle
NEW YORK
The Associated Press
Open this photo in gallery

U.S. President Donald Trump on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington, on Jan. 12, 2021.

Gerald Herbert/The Associated Press

Donald Trump has resigned from the Screen Actors Guild after the union threatened to expel him for his role in the Capitol riot in January.

In a letter dated Thursday and addressed to SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris, Trump said he was resigning from the union that he had been a member of since 1989.

“I no longer wish to be associated with your union,” wrote Trump in a letter shared by the actors guild. “As such, this letter is to inform you of my immediate resignation from SAG-AFTRA. You have done nothing for me.”

The guild responded with a short statement: “Thank you.”

Last month, the SAG-AFTRA board voted that there was probable cause that Trump violated its guidelines for membership by his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol siege. Trump, the guild said, had sustained “a reckless campaign of misinformation aimed at discrediting and ultimately threatening the safety of journalists, many of whom are SAG-AFTRA members.”

Trump’s case was to be weighed by a disciplinary committee. In his letter, the former president said he had no interest in such a hearing. “Who cares?” he wrote.

“While I’m not familiar with your work, I’m very proud of my work on movies such as `Home Alone 2,’ `Zoolander’ and `Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps’; and television shows including `The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,’ `Saturday Night Live,’ and of course, one of the most successful shows in television history, `The Apprentice’ – to name just a few!” wrote Trump.

“I’ve also greatly helped the cable news television business (said to be a dying platform with not much time left until I got involved in politics), and created thousands of jobs at networks such as MSDNC and Fake News CNN, among many others,” Trump continued.

On Thursday, the Screen Actors Guild announced nominees to its annual awards.

Losing guild membership doesn’t disqualify anyone from performing. But most major productions abide by union contracts and hire only union actors.

Report an error
