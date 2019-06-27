 Skip to main content

World Trump’s next tweet could get a warning label as Twitter introduces new policy

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Trump’s next tweet could get a warning label as Twitter introduces new policy

Barbara Ortutay
SAN FRANCISCO
The Associated Press
Comments

U.S. President Donald Trump’s next tweet might come with a warning label.

Starting Thursday, tweets that Twitter deems in the public interest, but which violate the service’s rules, will be obscured by a warning explaining the violation. Users will have to tap through the warning to see the underlying message.

The new Twitter policy will apply to other political leaders and candidates as well. Twitter effectively exempts such public figures from many of its normal rules, considering their messages significant enough to warrant special treatment.

Story continues below advertisement

The company outlined its reasoning in 2018 after some Twitter users questioned why presidential tweets that threatened war or spread hatred didn’t get Trump banned from the service.

Twitter says the policy applies to major political figures with more than 100,000 followers.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter