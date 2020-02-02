 Skip to main content

World

Tulane University acquires archive of ‘Interview with a Vampire’ author Anne Rice

NEW ORLEANS
The Associated Press
Tulane University has acquired the complete archives of bestselling author Anne Rice, who was born and raised in New Orleans and whose books, including “Interview with a Vampire,” often drew inspiration from her hometown.

The collection was a gift from Stuart Rose and the Stuart Rose Family Foundation to the university’s Howard-Tilton Memorial Library, the university said in a statement.

“That Tulane has provided a home for my papers is exciting and comforting,” Rice said in the statement. “All my novels – in a career spanning more than 40 years – have been profoundly influenced by the history and beauty of New Orleans, and by its unique ambience in which my imagination flourished even in early childhood.”

Rice has written 30 novels. She moved to California to attend university and has spent much of her life since then in California, according to her biography. But New Orleans has played a central role in much of her fiction.

“Interview with a Vampire” was her first novel when it was published in 1976 and is set in the city’s French Quarter. The book was later turned into a movie starring Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise. Another novel called “Feast of All Saints,” was about free people of colour in antebellum New Orleans.

The collection at Tulane will consist of manuscripts of most of her published works, some unpublished short stories, journals, screenplays, personal artifacts and correspondence from family, friends and fans of the author. It will also include materials from her late husband Stan Rice and her sister, Alice Borchardt, who was also a writer.

Rose is an avid collector of rare books and manuscripts. He’s also worked with the university to assist in other acquisitions including copies of John James Audubon’s “Birds of America.”

“As a New Orleans native, a rare book collector and having a daughter who graduated from Tulane University, this was a perfect opportunity to help give something back to both the Tulane and New Orleans communities,” said Rose.

