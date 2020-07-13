Tulsa resumes search for mass graves from 1921 massacre

Open this photo in gallery A woman walks past a 'Black Wall Street' mural in Tulsa, Okla., on June 19, known as Juneteenth, a holiday marking the day the last enslaved Black people in the United States learned they were free. SETH HERALD/AFP via Getty Images

Almost 100 years after a white mob stormed Greenwood and destroyed the successful African-American neighbourhood, known as “Black Wall Street,” the city of Tulsa, Okla., is resuming its search for victims.

The excavation of possible mass graves Monday was due to start earlier this year but had to be postponed because of the pandemic. Then the race massacre was thrust into the spotlight when U.S. President Donald Trump decided to hold a re-election campaign rally in Tulsa on June 19 – a holiday known as Juneteenth that marks the end of slavery in America. He eventually pushed back the date, but kept the rally in Tulsa – a city preparing to commemorate the centennial of what is widely referred to as “the single worst incident of racial violence in American history.”

“We are committed to exploring what happened,” Mayor G.T. Bynum said. “Filling gaps in our city’s history and providing healing and justice to our community.”

On May 30, 1921, Dick Rowland, an 18-year-old African-American shoe shiner worked at a white-owned parlour on Main Street in downtown Tulsa. Due to racial segregation laws, he had to walk to a commercial building a block away to use the “coloured” restroom. There, a store clerk accused him of attacking Sarah Page, the 17-year-old white elevator operator.

According to the 2001 report by the Tulsa “Race Riot” Commission, Rowland was arrested and taken to the county courthouse the next day, where an angry mob of white men had begun gathering, demanding that the police hand him over. The Tulsa Tribune ran a front-page story with the headline Nab Negro for Attacking Girl In an Elevator. One white resident quoted in the commission’s report said that, after that issue of the Tribune came out, “talk of lynching spread like a prairie fire.”

Twice that evening, a few dozen armed Greenwood residents travelled to the courthouse and offered to help police guard the building should the white mob – which had swelled to almost 2,000 – attack. Both times they were turned away.

As they were leaving the second time, a white man tried to forcibly disarm an African-American veteran of the First World War. A scuffle ensued, a shot rang out, and “America’s worst race riot had begun.”

When the looting and burning had ended the next day, 35 square blocks of Greenwood had been levelled. More than a thousand buildings – homes, stores, schools, even a hospital – were destroyed.

Lawsuits were filed against insurance companies – which used the “riot exclusion clause” in their policies to deny claims – the city and even an oil company “that allegedly provided airplanes that were used in attacking Greenwood.” None was successful. Nobody was ever charged and the official death toll remains a mystery.

“We don’t know if 60 people were killed or 400 people were killed,” University of Alberta professor Russell Cobb said. “That’s insane.”

Survivors of 1921's destruction of 'Black Wall Street' in Tulsa recover in hospital beds and at a refugee camp at the Tulsa fairgrounds.

Like many others who grew up in Tulsa, Prof. Cobb was never taught about the Tulsa Race Massacre at school. He says it was years later, as a graduate student in Texas, that he happened upon a book about the atrocity at the library. “So I checked it out and read it in an entire day – just stunned.” He compares his new awareness of the city’s past to discovering that the grandfather you’d always been told was a war hero was in fact a war criminal.

When he called his mother to ask her about it, she warned him it was “not something you want to go talking about.” This was a common reaction among white Tulsans, according to Prof. Cobb, who is the author of The Great Oklahoma Swindle: Race, Religion, and Lies in America’s Weirdest State.

But that conspiracy of silence also extended to the Black residents who remained in Tulsa – albeit for different reasons.

While Prof. Cobb attended a mostly white private school, Mechelle Brown went to a predominantly African-American public school in North Tulsa. “We had Black educators. I even had a Black history class in high school and middle school, and we were never told about this history.”

Ms. Brown is now the program director at the Greenwood Cultural Center, which works to preserve and promote Black history in Oklahoma. Her organization has interviewed more than 150 survivors, and she says many felt that talking about the horrors they had witnessed would entail reliving it, and that would be too painful.

They were also afraid. When the survivors began to rebuild Greenwood, “they didn’t know if it would again be destroyed,” Ms. Brown said. “You still had this racist society that was fuelled by the presence of the Ku Klux Klan here in Tulsa.”

Tulsa residents visit the Black Wall Street memorial on Juneteenth.

According to a 2017 report by the Equal Justice Initiative, more than 4,400 African-Americans were lynched in the United States between 1877 and 1950. Oklahoma had the highest number outside the South.

Ms. Brown says efforts to exhume this history are still being met with resistance today.

“This is in our past. Why are we talking about this? Why do you want to air Tulsa’s dirty laundry? Why can’t you get over it?”

Greenwood descendants hope the excavation will allow them to find out how their ancestors died, provide them with a proper burial and boost legal efforts for reparations.

“There are some that want to focus on reconciliation. Our argument is that there can be no real reconciliation until there have been reparations,” Ms. Brown said.

Scott Ellsworth is a lead member of the Tulsa excavation team. He hopes the test dig will provide some answers, but warns it could also turn up victims of the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic, bison bones or nothing at all. “We’ll start with mechanical diggers … then after three feet or so, all the excavation will be done by hand using trowels.”

Part of Oaklawn Cemetery will be excavated to look for remains of Black Wall Street victims.

Ground-penetrating radar has shown “anomalies” consistent with the presence of a mass grave at the site being excavated. Prof. Ellsworth has “high confidence” there are at least two other locations at the city’s Oaklawn Cemetery where massacre victims have been buried.

Prof. Ellsworth is an author and historian, credited with writing the first in-depth account of the massacre, Death in a Promised Land – the same book Prof. Cobb picked up at graduate school in Texas. He says Page refused to press charges against Rowland and “simply disappeared” soon after the massacre. Rowland left town and is believed to have “ended up in the Pacific Northwest working in a defence plant.”

Almost erased from U.S. history, the race massacre became required reading in Oklahoma schools in 2002, but it wasn’t until this year that the State Department of Education provided instructors with resources on how to teach it to students.

University of Oklahoma professor Karlos Hill says that, as a historian, he wants the excavation to take place. But he says that if victims’ remains are uncovered, there will be a lot of anger and pain in the community.

“If a mass grave is found, it’s going to be explosive. And I don’t know if the city is ready for that.”