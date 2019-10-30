 Skip to main content

World

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Turkey condemns U.S. House resolutions on sanctions, Armenian genocide

Zeynep Bilginsoy
ISTANBUL
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gestures as he delivers a speech during his party's parliamentary group meeting, at the Grand National Assembly of Turkey, in Ankara, on Oct. 30, 2019.

ADEM ALTAN/AFP/Getty Images

Turkey on Wednesday condemned two resolutions passed by the U.S. House of Representatives that symbolize deteriorating Turkish-American relations.

Addressing his ruling party, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he wouldn’t recognize the nonbinding House resolution to recognize the century-old mass killings of Armenians by Ottoman Turks as genocide. The bill passed 405-11.

Erdogan then said Turkey “strongly condemns” a bipartisan bill to sanction senior Turkish officials and its army for Turkey’s military incursion into northeastern Syria, which passed 403-16.

Story continues below advertisement

Both bills, passed Tuesday, were a sign of further deterioration in Turkish-American relations, which have been strained over multiple issues, especially U.S. support for Syrian Kurdish fighters who fought against Islamic State militants but who are considered terrorists by Ankara.

Turkey’s foreign ministry said it summoned U.S. Ambassador David Satterfield on Wednesday over the resolutions. The Turkish parliament condemned the bills.

Turkey disputes the description of mass deportations and killings of Ottoman Armenians in 1915 as genocide and has lobbied against its recognition in the U.S. for years. It has instead called for a joint committee of historians to investigate the slayings.

“We are saddened that a slander against our country is being accepted by a country’s parliament,” he said and added, “we would consider this accusation the biggest insult towards our nation.”

The step to consider the events as genocide “does not count for anything,” Erdogan argued, saying American lawmakers had acted “opportunistically” to pass the bill at a time when Turkey is being widely criticized for its incursion into Syria.

Turkey’s cross-border military offensive against Syrian Kurdish fighters, which Ankara says is necessary for its national security, began Oct. 9 after months of Turkish threats and a sudden decision by U.S. President Donald Trump to withdraw troops and abandon his Kurdish allies against the Islamic State group. Trump’s move was widely criticized by both Republicans and Democrats.

The second bill sanctioning Turkey shows the bipartisan disapproval of Trump’s decision and condemns Turkey’s offensive. The measure would bar most U.S. weapons sales to Turkey and slaps sanctions on foreigners attempting to send the Turks military equipment. It would also block high-ranking Turkish officials from their assets in the U.S. and restrict their travel.

Story continues below advertisement

“We will never accept those who attack Turkey and myself for the sake of supporting the PKK, which is a terror organization,” Erdogan said.

He was referring to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, which has waged a 35-year armed insurgency in Turkey’s southeast and eastern regions. The Syrian Kurdish forces are linked to the group and follow the same ideological leader, Abdullah Ocalan, who is imprisoned in Turkey.

Turkey halted its military operation into Syria through two separate ceasefires brokered by the U.S. and Russia to allow the Kurdish fighters to withdraw 30 kilometres (19 miles) away from the Turkish border but Erdogan renewed threats to resume the operation if promises weren’t fulfilled.

Turkey and allied Syrian fighters now control a portion of the previously Kurdish-held border zone, as Russian and Syrian government troops move into the rest of the areas following a deal with the Kurdish force.

Turkey’s foreign ministry criticized American lawmakers, saying it would be wrong for them to take their “vengeance”for Turkey’s Syria offensive through the Armenian genocide bill.

“Undoubtedly, this resolution will negatively affect the image of the U.S. before the public opinion of Turkey,” the ministry said.

Story continues below advertisement

One Turkish retiree in Istanbul echoed the government’s condemnation.

“How are we the ones doing the genocide?” asked 81-year-old Selami Orbasi, who noted the Ottoman Empire was attacked from all sides during World War I.

“America is doing the real genocide,” he added. “How did they do it? They broke up Iraq, they attacked Syria for their oil, they created a Kurdish state.”

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter