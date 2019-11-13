 Skip to main content

World

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Turkey says it captured an ‘important’ figure within Islamic State group in Syria

Suzan Fraser
ANKARA, Turkey
The Associated Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu listens at the parliament, in Ankara, Turkey, in a Nov. 5, 2019, file photo.

Burhan Ozbilici/The Associated Press

Turkey’s interior minister said Wednesday that his country’s forces have captured an “important” figure within the Islamic State group, in Syria.

Suleyman Soylu said the suspect is still being interrogated but did not identify the person or provide further details.

“We recently captured an important man within the (IS) in Syria. He has given information on the things he did. His interrogation is continuing,” Soylu said.

Story continues below advertisement

Turkey has said it captured and detained several members of the family of the slain Islamic State group leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, including one of his wives, his sister and a daughter.

Al-Baghdadi blew himself up during an Oct. 26 raid by U.S. special forces on his heavily fortified safe house in the Syrian province of Idlib.

Turkey has been publicizing its efforts to catch IS members, following criticism that its recent military offensive to drive Syrian Kurdish fighters from northeast Syria would lead to an IS resurgence.

Since the incursion, Turkey is also engaged in a push to deport foreign IS members who are held in Turkish prisons or in Syria. Three foreign IS suspects – from the United States, Denmark and Germany – were deported on Monday, while an official said seven Germans would be expelled on Thursday. Turkey also plans to soon deport two Irish and 11 French nationals.

On Wednesday, a suspected IS member was seen in a heavily militarized no man’s land between Turkey and Greece for a third straight day. Greek officials have said Turkey tried to expel the man, a U.S. national, to Greece but Athens refused him entry.

Turkish media have identified him as 39-year-old Mohammad Darwis B. and said he was an American citizen of Jordanian background.

An Associated Press journalist at the Greek side of the border, said the man stood some 50 metres (yards) away from the Turkish passport control on the Turkish side of the no man’s land, with one or two Turkish border soldiers and four other men.

Story continues below advertisement

A car with Turkish number plates approached, along with four men on foot, with the man in car addressing the alleged IS suspect as “Mohammad.” The IS suspect turned around and asked in an American accent if he would be “able to speak today.” The Turkish man replied “maybe.”

Asked to comment on the reports about the man, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Tuesday: “Whether they are stuck there at the border it doesn’t concern us. We will continue to send them. Whether they take them or not, it is not our concern.”

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter