Turkey says it captured an ‘important’ figure within Islamic State group in Syria

Open this photo in gallery Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu listens at the parliament, in Ankara, Turkey, in a Nov. 5, 2019, file photo. Burhan Ozbilici/The Associated Press

Turkey’s interior minister said Wednesday that his country’s forces have captured an “important” figure within the Islamic State group, in Syria.

Suleyman Soylu said the suspect is still being interrogated but did not identify the person or provide further details.

“We recently captured an important man within the (IS) in Syria. He has given information on the things he did. His interrogation is continuing,” Soylu said.

Turkey has said it captured and detained several members of the family of the slain Islamic State group leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, including one of his wives, his sister and a daughter.

Al-Baghdadi blew himself up during an Oct. 26 raid by U.S. special forces on his heavily fortified safe house in the Syrian province of Idlib.

Turkey has been publicizing its efforts to catch IS members, following criticism that its recent military offensive to drive Syrian Kurdish fighters from northeast Syria would lead to an IS resurgence.

Since the incursion, Turkey is also engaged in a push to deport foreign IS members who are held in Turkish prisons or in Syria. Three foreign IS suspects – from the United States, Denmark and Germany – were deported on Monday, while an official said seven Germans would be expelled on Thursday. Turkey also plans to soon deport two Irish and 11 French nationals.

On Wednesday, a suspected IS member was seen in a heavily militarized no man’s land between Turkey and Greece for a third straight day. Greek officials have said Turkey tried to expel the man, a U.S. national, to Greece but Athens refused him entry.

Turkish media have identified him as 39-year-old Mohammad Darwis B. and said he was an American citizen of Jordanian background.

An Associated Press journalist at the Greek side of the border, said the man stood some 50 metres (yards) away from the Turkish passport control on the Turkish side of the no man’s land, with one or two Turkish border soldiers and four other men.

A car with Turkish number plates approached, along with four men on foot, with the man in car addressing the alleged IS suspect as “Mohammad.” The IS suspect turned around and asked in an American accent if he would be “able to speak today.” The Turkish man replied “maybe.”

Asked to comment on the reports about the man, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Tuesday: “Whether they are stuck there at the border it doesn’t concern us. We will continue to send them. Whether they take them or not, it is not our concern.”

