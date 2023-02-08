People gather as the search for survivors continues in the aftermath of an earthquake, in the town of Jandaris, Syria.MAHMOUD HASSANO/Reuters 1 of 30

Rescuers search the rubble of buildings for casualties and survivors in the village of Salqin in Syria.OMAR HAJ KADOUR/AFP/Getty Images 2 of 30

A man walks with his belongings through the rubble of collapsed buildings where a newborn girl was found in the town of Jinderis, Aleppo province, Syria,Ghaith Alsayed/The Associated Press 3 of 30

A search for survivors continues in the aftermath of an earthquake, in the town of Jandaris, Syria.MAHMOUD HASSANO/Reuters 4 of 30

Rescuers searching the rubble of buildings for casualties and survivors in the village of Besnaya in Syria.OMAR HAJ KADOUR/AFP/Getty Images 5 of 30

Muhammet Ruzgar, 5, is carried out by rescuers from the site of a damaged building, following an earthquake in Hatay, Turkey.UMIT BEKTAS/Reuters 6 of 30

People walk along a street strewn with debris as they look for relatives in Hatay, Turkey.BULENT KILIC/AFP/Getty Images 7 of 30

A woman holds a child as she stands near rubble and damages following an earthquake in Gaziantep, Turkey.SUHAIB SALEM/Reuters 8 of 30

Syrians search for victims and survivors under the rubble of a collapsed building in the rebel-held town of Jindayris.AAREF WATAD/AFP/Getty Images 9 of 30

Smoke rises from burning containers at the port in the earthquake-stricken town of Iskenderun, southern Turkey.Serdar Ozsoy/The Associated Press 10 of 30

Smoke billows from Iskenderun Port fire as people walk past collapsed buildings in Iskenderun, Turkey.Burak Kara/Getty Images 11 of 30

People walk past rubble of damaged buildings, in the aftermath of the earthquake, in Aleppo, Syria.FIRAS MAKDESI/Reuters 12 of 30

An earthquake survivor reacts as rescuers look for victims and other survivors in Hatay, Turkey.BULENT KILIC/AFP/Getty Images 13 of 30

Survivors sit outside keeping warm next to a fire in Kahramanmaras, Turkey.ADEM ALTAN/AFP/Getty Images 14 of 30

Members of the rescue team gather on the rubble as they search for survivors continues, in the aftermath of the earthquake in Al Atareb, Syria.WHITE HELMETS/Reuters 15 of 30

A man removes a quilt from under the rubble of a collapsed building in Kahramanmaras, Turkey.ADEM ALTAN/AFP/Getty Images 16 of 30

A woman is assisted while she walks amidst rubble and damages following an earthquake in Gaziantep, Turkey.SUHAIB SALEM/Reuters 17 of 30

Vehicles are crushed under the rubble of collapsed buildings in Kahramanmaras, close to the quake's epicentre.ADEM ALTAN/AFP/Getty Images 18 of 30

Rescue workers work at the scene of a collapsed building on in Iskenderun, Turkey.Burak Kara/Getty Images 19 of 30

A resident sits amongst rubble and damage following an earthquake in Gaziantep, Turkey.SUHAIB SALEM/Reuters 20 of 30

Children sit in a shopping cart near a collapsed building following an earthquake in Hatay, Turkey.UMIT BEKTAS/Reuters 21 of 30

A person sleeps in a vehicle parked near the site of a collapsed building in the aftermath of an earthquake in Kahramanmaras, Turkey.SUHAIB SALEM/Reuters 22 of 30

An aerial view shows collapsed buildings after an earthquake in Hatay, Turkey.UMIT BEKTAS/Reuters 23 of 30

A Syrian man cries as he sits on the rubble of a collapsed building in the town of Jindayris.AAREF WATAD/AFP/Getty Images 24 of 30

Syrian rescuers and civilians gather around a collapsed building in the town of Atareb, in Aleppo's province.AHMAD AL-ATRASH/AFP/Getty Images 25 of 30

A woman walks past a half collapsed house in the town of Azaz, Syria.BAKR ALKASEM/AFP/Getty Images 26 of 30

A Syrian child sits on a collapsed building in the town of Azaz on the border with Turkey.BAKR ALKASEM/AFP/Getty Images 27 of 30

Earthquake survivors wait for news of their family, believed to be trapped under collapsed building in Iskenderun, Turkey.Burak Kara/Getty Images 28 of 30

People search for family members believed to be trapped under a collapsed building in Iskenderun, Turkey.Burak Kara/Getty Images 29 of 30

Smoke billows from the Iskenderun Port as rescue workers work at the scene of a collapsed building in Iskenderun, Turkey.Burak Kara/Getty Images 30 of 30

Thinly stretched rescue teams worked through the night in Turkey and Syria, pulling more bodies from the rubble of thousands of buildings toppled by a catastrophic earthquake. The death toll rose Wednesday to more than 9,500, making the quake the deadliest in more than a decade.

That makes it the deadliest since a 2011 earthquake in Japan triggered a tsunami, killing nearly 20,000 people.

Amid calls for the government to send more help to the disaster zone, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was to travel to town of Pazarcik, the epicenter of the quake, and to the worst-hit province of Hatay on Wednesday.

Turkey now has some 60,000 aid personnel in the quake-hit zone, but with the devastation so widespread many are still waiting for help.

Nearly two days after the magnitude 7.8 quake struck southeastern Turkey and northern Syria, rescuers pulled a 3-year-old boy, Arif Kaan, from beneath the rubble of a collapsed apartment building in Kahramanmaras, a city not far from the epicenter.

Latest updates on Turkey and Syria’s earthquake, and how you can help

Canadian Turkish diaspora stepping up to help after massive earthquake

With the boy’s lower body trapped under slabs of concrete and twisted rebar, emergency crews lay a blanket over his torso to protect him from below-freezing temperatures as they carefully cut the debris away from him, mindful of the possibility of triggering another collapse.

The boy’s father, Ertugrul Kisi, who himself had been rescued earlier, sobbed as his son was pulled free and loaded into an ambulance.

“For now, the name of hope in Kahramanmaras is Arif Kaan,” a Turkish television reporter proclaimed as the dramatic rescue was broadcast to the country.

Rescue workers carry 8-year-old survivor Yigit at the site of a collapsed building in Hatay, Turkey, Feb. 8, 2023.Burak Kara/Getty Images

A few hours later, rescuers pulled 10-year-old Betul Edis from the rubble of her home in the city of Adiyaman. Amid applause from onlookers, her grandfather kissed her and spoke softly to her as she was loaded on an ambulance.

But such stories were few more than two days after Monday’s pre-dawn earthquake, which hit a huge area and brought down thousands of buildings, with frigid temperatures and ongoing aftershocks complicating rescue efforts.

Search teams from more than two dozen countries joined the Turkish emergency personnel, and aid pledges poured in.

But with devastation spread over multiple several cities and towns — some isolated by Syria’s ongoing conflict — voices crying from within mounds of rubble fell silent, and despair grew from those still waiting for help.

In Syria, the shaking toppled thousands of buildings and heaped more misery on a region wracked by the country’s 12-year civil war and refugee crisis.

On Monday afternoon in a northwestern Syrian town, residents found a crying newborn still connected by the umbilical cord to her deceased mother. The baby was the only member of her family to survive a building collapse in the small town of Jinderis, relatives told The Associated Press.

A day after the devastating earthquake tore through Turkey and northern Syria, killing thousands, rescue workers were still thin on the ground in some areas. The disaster is forcing residents to pick through rubble sometimes without even basic tools in a desperate hunt for survivors. Reuters

Video taken on Feb. 7 shows the sheer scale of destruction in the southern Turkish province of Hatay a day after a huge earthquake hit the country and neighbouring Syria, killing more than 5000 people across the region and injuring thousands more. Reuters

Turkey is home to millions of refugees from the war. The affected area in Syria is divided between government-controlled territory and the country’s last opposition-held enclave, where millions rely on humanitarian aid.

As many as 23 million people could be affected in the quake-hit region, according to Adelheid Marschang, a senior emergencies officer with the World Health Organization, who called it a “crisis on top of multiple crises.”

Many survivors in Turkey have had to sleep in cars, outside or in government shelters.

“We don’t have a tent, we don’t have a heating stove, we don’t have anything. Our children are in bad shape. We are all getting wet under the rain and our kids are out in the cold,” Aysan Kurt, 27, told the AP. “We did not die from hunger or the earthquake, but we will die freezing from the cold.”

Erdogan said 13 million of the country’s 85 million people were affected, and he declared a state of emergency in 10 provinces. More than 8,000 people have been pulled from the debris in Turkey, and some 380,000 have taken refuge in government shelters or hotels, authorities said.

Turkey’s disaster management agency said the country’s death toll had risen to 7,108, bringing the overall total to 9,638, including fatalities reported in neighboring Syria, since Monday’s earthquake and multiple aftershocks. Another 40,910 people have been injured.

The death toll in government-held areas of Syria has climbed to 1,250, with 2,054 injured, according to the Health Ministry. At least 1,280 people have died in the rebel-held northwest, according to volunteer first responders known as the White Helmets, with more than 2,600 injured.

In Syria, aid efforts have been hampered by the ongoing war and the isolation of the rebel-held region along the border, which is surrounded by Russia-backed government forces. Syria itself is an international pariah under Western sanctions linked to the war.

The United Nations said it was “exploring all avenues” to get supplies to the rebel-held northwest.

The region sits on top of major fault lines and is frequently shaken by earthquakes. Some 18,000 were killed in similarly powerful earthquakes that hit northwest Turkey in 1999.

How you can help

Canadians who wish to support victims of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria must ensure any organization they are giving to is credible and has a solid track record in the work it advertises. Resources such as Charity Intelligence Canada can help with this. You can also check the Canada Revenue Agency to see whether its registration is up to date. Be aware that relief groups based abroad may not be able to issue you tax receipts for donations.