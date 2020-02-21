 Skip to main content

World

Register
AdChoices

Turkey’s Erdogan calls for end to Syrian government offensive on Idlib

Suzan Fraser
ANKARA, Turkey
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A Syrian man rides his motorcycle past a destroyed building in the town of Ihsim, in the southern countryside of Idlib, on Feb. 19, 2020.

OMAR HAJ KADOUR/AFP/Getty Images

Turkey’s president spoke with two European leaders by phone Friday and called for an end to a Syrian government offensive on the last rebel stronghold in the country that has displaced hundreds of thousands of people.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s joint telephone call with the heads of France and Germany came amid mounting tensions between Turkey and Russia, which are backing opposing sides in Syria’s civil war.

On Friday, Russian warplanes struck rebel-held areas in northwestern Syria as insurgents and government forces exchanged artillery and mortar fire in other parts of Idlib province, the last rebel stronghold in the country, opposition activists said.

Story continues below advertisement

The violence came a day after two Turkish soldiers were killed in an air strike in Idlib after an attack by Ankara-backed opposition forces that targeted Syrian government troops. The deaths came after Erdogan threatened to expand his nation’s involvement in Syria if another one of his troops were hurt.

The Turkish leader told French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel that “the Syrian regime and its backers’ aggression in Idlib must be stopped,” according to a statement from Erdogan’s office.

Erdogan also emphasized the need for “strong support and concrete action” to halt the unfolding humanitarian crisis, his office said.

It followed a similar call by Merkel and Macron to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday, during which they proposed urgent talks with Erdogan to ease tensions.

Erdogan said later Friday that he will hold a telephone conversation with Putin in the afternoon to discuss the situation in Idlib. “The result of this call will determine our position,” Erdogan said.

Meanwhile, Turkey’s Defence Minister Hulusi Akar, accompanied by military commanders, travelled to the Turkish-Syrian border to inspect troops, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported.

A Russian-backed government offensive on Idlib and parts of Aleppo province have led to the displacement of more than 900,000 people, half of them children, since Dec. 1, according to the UN.

Story continues below advertisement

Tension in the region has been escalating in recent weeks as Turkey sent thousands of soldiers into Syria in a show of force.

At least 15 Turkish soldiers have been killed in Syria this month amid the offensive by Syrian President Bashar Assad’s forces aimed at recapturing remaining opposition-held areas in the region.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported Russian air strikes near the rebel strongholds of Atareb, Ariha and Qmenas. It added that on the southern edge of Idlib, Turkish troops and rebels exchanged shelling with Syrian government forces.

Akram al-Ahmad, a Turkey-based Syrian opposition activist who heads a monitoring group called the Syrian Press Center, said Russian bombardment struck the rebel-held towns of Sarmin and Atareb.

Al-Ahmad and the Observatory said Turkey sent more troops into Idlib overnight.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies