The NATO military alliance faces a peculiar and unexpected assault – not from Russia’s Vladimir Putin, but from Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the president of the key country on the alliance’s southeastern flank.

Mr. Erdogan on Monday reiterated his stance that Turkey would not approve Sweden’s and Finland’s membership in NATO – a momentous enlargement triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine – and told the two countries’ delegates not to visit Ankara to convince him to change his mind.

“We will not say yes to those [countries] that apply sanctions to Turkey to join the security organization NATO,” he said, adding that the Finnish and Swedish diplomats “shouldn’t bother” visiting Turkey this week.

At the same time, Mr. Putin signalled that he is resigned to Swedish and Finland joining NATO even though Finland shares a 1,340-km border with Russia. He had long opposed any expansion of NATO, especially Ukraine’s attempt to join it. “As to the enlargement, Russia has no problem with these states, none,” he told the leaders of the Collective Security Treaty Organization of several former Soviet states, including Belarus and Kazakhstan, on Monday.

But he warned that adding NATO infrastructure, such as military bases or nuclear missiles, in those countries “would certainly provoke our response.”

Security analysts do not think that Mr. Erdogan is serious about rejecting the applications of Sweden and Finland, which confirmed their intention of joining NATO in recent days. Their applications are expected to be approved at the alliance’s summit in Madrid at the end of June, though the parliaments of all 30 member countries would have to ratify the decision, a process that could take several months (four months has been the quickest time between an application and full membership).

In an interview, Christopher Skaluba, director of the Atlantic Council’s TransAtlantic Security Initiative, said Mr. Erdogan was almost certainly using his veto threat to seek concessions and to attract attention to Turkey’s role in NATO. “It’s a negotiation,” he said. “Turkey wants everyone to know that they matter a lot.”

Mr. Skaluba noted that the Swedes and Finns, especially the Finns are “very careful negotiators” and that they probably already secured back-channels assurances from the Turks and other possible naysayers, including Hungary, that their memberships would ultimately receive approval.

The Turkish government hinted as much on Saturday, when Ibrahim Kalin, Mr. Erdogan’s spokesman and policy adviser said “We are not closing to the door. But we are basically raising this issue as a matter of national security.”

He was referring to Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which is designated a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States, Canada and the European Union (Sweden and Finland are members of the EU but, until now, have rejected NATO membership; Norway is a member of NATO but not the EU). Mr. Kalin said the PKK was recruiting and raising funds in Europe and that its presence was, in particular, “strong and open and acknowledged” in Sweden.

“What needs to be done is clear: They have to stop allowing PKK outlets, activities, organizations and individuals and other types of presence to…exist in those countries,” he said.

Turkey has also accused Sweden and Finland of harbouring followers of Fethullah Gulen, a Muslim cleric who lives in the United States and who Turkey blames for organizing a coup attempt against Mr. Erdogan in 2016.

What assurances, if any, that Sweden and Finland would make to Turkey about their relationship with the PKK or the Gulen followers is not known. What is known is that Mr. Erdogan’s popularity rises whenever he directs his ire against PKK and the Gulen followers. “These issues are a winner for Erdogan and they play well with his base,” Mr. Skaluba said. “Maybe he is raising them for the Turkish election.”

Turkey’s presidential and parliamentary elections are scheduled for June, 2023. The country’s grave economic problems, including a youth unemployment rate of 21 per cent and an inflation rate last measured at a crushing 70 per cent, have dented Mr. Erdogan’s approval ratings. He is anxious to reverse the decline before he goes to the polls.

Turkey and NATO have had a difficult relationship in recent years and analysts say that Mr. Erdogan’s threat to stop NATO’s expansion in the Nordic countries will strain their relationship even further.

In a note published Tuesday, Timothy Ash, emerging markets strategist at London’s BlueBay Asset Management, said that Turkey is doing itself no favours by threatening to block Sweden’s and Finland’s NATO bid.

“Other NATO members will be furious with Turkey, given the now clear and present danger presented by Putin in Ukraine,” he said. “Turkey will be seen as an unreliable partner. This will leave even more bad blood/faith between the two sides – gone will be any remnants of a Turkish EU ascension bid” (Turkey has been trying to join the EU since 1987).

Turkey’s relationship with NATO member states soured in 2019, when it purchased Russia’s S-400 long-range, anti-aircraft missile system as part of an attempted rapprochement with Moscow. The purchase sparked a diplomatic crisis with the United States, by far the most powerful member of NATO, which retaliated by blocking the sale of the U.S.-built F-35 combat jets to Turkey.

While it seems unlikely that F-35 ban will be reversed quickly even if Turkey does approve the NATO enlargement, Mr. Erdogan could put pressure on the Americans to sell Turkey more F-16 fighter jets to upgrade its existing fleet of F-16s. U.S. President Joe Biden has already asked Congress to approve the sale, which would include Sidewinder missiles for the aircraft – a deal potentially worth US$6-billion. “F-16s are back on the table,” Mr. Skaluba said.