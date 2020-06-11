 Skip to main content
Turkish court sentences U.S. Consulate employee to more than eight years in prison

Suzan Fraser
ANKARA, Turkey
The Associated Press
Open this photo in gallery

A woman walks in front of the courthouse in Istanbul, in a Dec. 11, 2019, file photo.

OZAN KOSE/AFP/Getty Images

A Turkish court on Thursday convicted a local U.S. Consulate employee in Istanbul of membership in an armed terror organization and sentenced him to eight years and nine months in prison, the state-run news agency reported.

Metin Topuz, a translator and assistant for the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, has been jailed since 2017, accused of links to U.S.-based Turkish cleric Fethullah Gulen. The Turkish government blames Gulen for the 2016 coup attempt and considers his network to be a terrorist organization.

Topuz’s arrest and subsequent prosecution caused tensions between Ankara and Washington.

The accusations were based on his contacts with police officers believed to be members of Gulen’s vast network of followers. Topuz has maintained his innocence throughout his trial and is expected to appeal the verdict.

The U.S. Embassy in Ankara expressed disappointment at the court decision.

“We have seen no credible evidence to support his conviction and hope it will swiftly be overturned,” the Embassy said on its official Twitter account.

In his concluding words in his own defence before the verdict, Topuz told the court that he had been in contact with Turkish police, paramilitary police and customs officials as part of his job with the DEA and had no way of knowing that these officials were involved in criminal acts.

“As part of my duty with the DEA, under the instructions and observation of my superiors, I had thousands of contacts with 309 law enforcement officials to prevent crime,” the state-run Anadolu Agency quoted Topuz as saying.

“I committed no crime and had no relations with (Gulen’s network),” he said.

The U.S. Embassy said: “For nearly three decades, Mr. Topuz performed outstanding work appreciated and lauded by officials and citizens of both countries. Under our direction, he promoted law enforcement co-operation between Turkey and the U.S., contributing to the safety of people in both nations.”

Gulen, who has been in self-imposed exile in the U.S. since 1999, denies involvement in the coup attempt, which killed about 250 people and injured around 2,000 others.

Welcome to The Globe and Mail's comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way.

Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Welcome to The Globe and Mail's comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way.

Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

