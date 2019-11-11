Turkish police open investigation after White Helmets co-founder James Le Mesurier found dead

Open this photo in gallery A Turkish police officer stands guard outside the Mayday Rescue offices, in the Karakoy district of Istanbul, on Nov. 11, 2019. BULENT KILIC/AFP/Getty Images

James Le Mesurier, a former British soldier who rose to prominence as the co-founder of the White Helmets group that rescued victims of Syria’s civil war, was found dead Monday outside his apartment in Istanbul.

The cause was not immediately known. Turkey’s official Anadolu news agency reported that Mr. Le Mesurier had fallen from the balcony of his home in the central Beyoglu neighbourhood.

The death of Mr. Le Mesurier, who was in his 40s, comes at a time when the White Helmets and the cause from which they sprang – a Syria freed from the violent regime of Bashar al-Assad – are on the verge of defeat. Mr. al-Assad’s forces have regained control of most of the country, and his military and its Russian allies continue to treat the White Helmets rescue teams, which operate in rebel-controlled areas, as legitimate military targets.

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Le Mesurier’s death also came three days after the Russian foreign ministry publicly accused him of being a British spy with connections to al-Qaeda, the latest broadside in a long and vicious made-in-Moscow disinformation campaign.

Turkish police have opened an investigation into his death. Mayday Rescue, a non-profit organization founded by Mr. Le Mesurier, posted a statement asking the media to give his family privacy and to “refrain from unnecessary speculation about the cause of his death until the investigation is completed.”

The White Helmets, which are formally known as Syrian Civil Defense, confirmed the death via its Twitter account. “We also must commend his humanitarian efforts which Syrians will always remember,” the statement said. Raed Saleh, the group’s leader, said the White Helmets would continue their work despite the loss of “a real friend” in Mr. Le Mesurier.

In a series of interviews over the past 16 months, Mr. Le Mesurier, a charismatic raconteur who was well known to diplomats and aid workers across the Middle East, told The Globe and Mail how he had helped shape a ragtag group of Syrian volunteers into what became the White Helmets, an organization that would go on to be credited with saving tens of thousands of lives. The group was nominated for the 2016 Nobel Peace Prize.

Open this photo in gallery James Le Mesurier is seen in southern Turkey, on March 19, 2015, in this image taken from file video. The Associated Press

Mr. Le Mesurier, a father of two, had long been a thorn in the side of both the Kremlin and Mr. al-Assad. The White Helmets, who carried out their rescue missions with GoPro video cameras attached to their namesake headgear, played a critical role in mobilizing international criticism of the Syrian regime and its Russian allies by providing evidence of atrocities, including the use of chemical weapons and barrel bombs against civilian areas.

Mr. Le Mesurier openly acknowledged having served in the British military, but said his career in intelligence was limited to a six-month secondment during a NATO mission in Bosnia-Herzegovina. He said the White Helmets had no affiliation with any of Syria’s warring parties, though some co-operation was necessary to allow the rescue workers access to the scenes of recent attacks.

After leaving the military in 2000, Mr. Le Mesurier briefly worked for the United Nations before launching a new career in the non-profit sector, focused on helping stabilize countries recovering from conflict.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Syria became his primary focus following the 2011 outbreak of that country’s civil war.

From the start of Syria’s civil war, Western governments were keen to see the end of the al-Assad regime, but worried about providing direct military assistance to the rebel groups that opposed him, which included some of the religious fundamentalists who would later form the backbone of the Islamic State. Western governments favoured “democracy promotion” programs, including media training and good governance sessions, aimed at preparing Syrians for the day after the civil war ended.

The intention was good, but the effort did little to help those under daily bombardment by Mr. al-Assad’s air force and artillery. In an interview earlier, Mr. Le Mesurier, recounted a January, 2013, meeting in Istanbul that brought together Western donors and some of the Syrian recipients of the democracy assistance. “One of the guys from Aleppo picked up a laptop and put it over his head and said, ‘I don’t want a [expletive] laptop when I’m being bombed every day.’”

After some brainstorming, those present at the Istanbul meeting – including Mr. Le Mesurier and Mr. Saleh, the future leader of the White Helmets – decided to focus on supporting what many Syrians were already doing in an ad hoc fashion around the country: looking for survivors in the wake of regime attacks, and doing whatever they could to save those still living. Turkish earthquake-response teams were brought in to teach the Syrians the basics of how to save as many lives as possible in the wake of a catastrophe.

Western governments, including Canada, which provided the White Helmets with $7.5-million in support over two years, bought into the idea.

The first group of Syrians to receive the earthquake-rescue training was sent back with GoPro cameras so that they could record their activities for training purposes. It was only when the videos came back, Mr. Le Mesurier said, that the newly formed White Helmets realized another important role they could play. “When we saw the footage we realized this was a really good way of being able to show more people what was happening,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

Videos recorded by the White Helmets, and distributed via the group’s Twitter account, helped reveal the suffering of the people of Aleppo during the four-year-long siege that eventually saw the regime, aided by countless Russian air strikes, retake the largest city to have fallen under opposition control. Another White Helmets video in April, 2018, alerted the world to the use of chemical weapons in the city of Douma, leading to punitive American cruise missile strikes against Mr. al-Assad’s forces.

The impact of the White Helmets’ videos was made apparent by the ferocious disinformation campaign launched by the Russian and Syrian governments. State media in both countries painted the White Helmets as an improbable alliance between Western intelligence and Islamic extremists.

Mr. Le Mesurier saw the propaganda attack as testament to the effect the White Helmets were having.

The al-Assad regime and its Russian allies wanted the world to see Syria’s war as a black-and-white struggle between the government and extremist groups such as al-Qaeda and the Islamic State.

“Every time the world was looking at a video of the White Helmets responding to a bombing, it undermined that narrative,” Mr. Le Mesurier said over lunch in London late last year. “So what do you do? You undermine the White Helmets and the governments that have been supporting them. Inside Syria, the message that is pushed is that the White Helmets are an MI-6/CIA construct. … In the West, you say the White Helmets are al-Qaeda and that all these rescues are faked.”

Mr. Le Mesurier rejected the idea that Mayday Rescue and the White Helmets were anything but what they appeared to be – a group of people trying to do something good in the middle of a horrific war. “Our motto was simple: what will save more lives?”

Story continues below advertisement

In recent months, most of Mr. Le Mesurier’s communications with The Globe were focused on the plight of 10 White Helmets members and their families, 48 people in all, who remain stranded in the Azraq refugee camp in Jordan.

The families, who were evacuated from Syria as part of a cloak-and-dagger operation last summer that Mr. Le Mesurier helped co-ordinate along with Canadian diplomats, were initially told they would be resettled to Canada, but have been left in Azraq because of unspecified security concerns.

“Everyone involved up and down the chain is hopeful it’s going to be resolved ASAP,” Mr. Le Mesurier wrote in May.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.