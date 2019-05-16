Two Canadians detained in China, Michael Spavor, Michael Kovrig, formally arrested

The Chinese government has formally arrested Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, two Canadians it says provided state secrets to foreign organizations, after holding them incommunicado for months.
Mr. Kovrig, a former diplomat, has been accused of gathering state secrets and intelligence for overseas entities. Mr. Spavor, an entrepreneur who helped people travel to North Korea, is accused of stealing and illegally providing state secrets to foreign entities.
The two men were arrested “recently,” said China’s foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang. He would not comment on where the men are being held or whether they have been provided access to a lawyer.
The men have “been officially arrested” for state secrets-related crimes, Mr. Lu said. However, he said they have been “accused” of wrongdoing rather than formally indicted. The offences he described are, in the most serious of cases, punishable by death.
“All of the measures we have taken with the two Canadian citizens … are lawful, and the prosecutorial department’s decision to arrest them is also lawful,” Mr. Lu said.
The accusation of serious charges against the two Canadians threatens to further deepen the dispute between Canada and China, which has already exacted a significant economic toll since the Dec. 1, 2018 arrest of Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. executive Meng Wanzhou in Vancouver.
The Canadian government has repeatedly criticized China for its treatment of Mr. Kovrig and Mr. Spavor, whose detentions have been widely seen as retribution for the arrest of Ms. Meng.
“Canada strongly condemns their arbitrary arrest as we condemned their arbitrary detention on Dec. 10,” Global Affairs Canada said in a statement. “We reiterate our demand that China immediately release Mr. Kovrig and Mr. Spavor.”
At the same time, the arrest of the two men moves them out of residential surveillance at a designated location, a process under which Chinese authorities can hold detainees for up to six months without charges in psychologically punishing conditions. Mr. Kovrig and Mr. Spavor were arrested ahead of that six-month deadline, which was June 10.
Both men are now being held in a formal detention centre, which is more akin to a jail, according to two people familiar with their situation, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.
That may provide them with what could be considered a modest improvement in living conditions. They had previously been “held in virtual solitary confinement,” said Gordon Houlden, a former Canadian diplomat who is director of the China Institute at the University of Alberta.
In residential surveillance, Mr. Kovrig and Mr. Spavor were interrogated up to eight hours a day and held in rooms with 24-hour lighting. They were not allowed to go outdoors, kept in a room where they could not see daylight and refused access to a lawyer or family. They were granted monthly 30-minute consular visits with diplomats, the most recent of which took place this week.
Ms. Meng lives in a multimillion-dollar home in Vancouver and is free to move about the city until an 11 p.m. curfew. Ms. Meng recently wrote, in an open letter to Huawei employees, that “despite restrictions on my permitted range of movement, the colour and scope of my heart have never been so rich and broad.”
The treatment of Mr. Kovrig and Mr. Spavor has not been “in any way reciprocal,” Mr. Houlden said. Human-rights advocates describe the methods used by Chinese authorities in residential surveillance as a form of torture. The detention of the two Canadian men has been widely seen as retaliation for the arrest of Ms. Meng.
Chinese law allows people in detention access to lawyers, although that right can be refused for months.
Mr. Lu, the Chinese foreign ministry spokesman, said on Thursday that “there is no need to worry about” the treatment of Mr. Kovrig and Mr. Spavor. “From the very beginning of this case their legal rights have been fully secured.”
He rebuked the Canadian government for its statement on their arrest. “We hope Canada will not make irresponsible remarks on China’s own legal construction and handling of cases,” he said.
The formal arrest of a suspect in China marks “the official decision by the prosecuting body to approve the arrest,” said Margaret Lewis, a China legal scholar at Seton Hall University School of Law.
“At a minimum it shows progression of the case,” she said, although deadlines can be malleable.
The formal arrest of the two Canadians also creates new complications for Ottawa’s efforts to lobby for their release. “It will get more complicated to get them out as the Chinese will say they cannot interfere in the legal process,” said Guy Saint-Jacques, Canada’s former ambassador to China.
And any improvement in conditions stemming from their formal arrest is likely to be modest at best. Kevin Garratt, a Canadian who went through a similar process in China, described the move from residential surveillance to detention as initially frightening.
“It was very formal and going through the intake procedures was unreal. Simple medical check. Took my shoes. I was able to take my Bible and a change of clothes only,” said Mr. Garratt, who was detained, arrested, sentenced to prison and then deported during a dispute between Ottawa and Beijing over the arrest of another Chinese citizen in Vancouver. Businessman Su Bin was accused of stealing U.S. defence secrets. Authorities in the U.S. sought his extradition, as they have with Ms. Meng, who is accused of fraud related to violations of sanctions against Iran.
One of the most significant changes for Mr. Garratt when he moved into detention was the ability to be with other people.
“Entering the cell with 13 other inmates was very intimidating – not knowing what crime they’d committed,” said Mr. Garratt. But as he began to converse with other detainees, he said, he was better able to relax and see them as fellow “victims of a system that treated everyone as guilty before trial.” Medical care in detention was poor and his health suffered.
He did not see a lawyer until nearly a year after he was detained. And Chinese law bars access to family until after a verdict has been rendered.
Still, detention was an improvement over residential surveillance, Mr. Garratt said, although “it took time to get used to.”