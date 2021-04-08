 Skip to main content
World

Two children among five killed in South Carolina shooting

ROCK HILL, S.C.
The Associated Press
Five people, including two children, were killed in a South Carolina shooting Wednesday evening and the shooter is on the run, authorities said.

The York County coroner’s office said Dr. Robert Lesslie, 70, and his wife, Barbara Lesslie, 69, were pronounced dead at the scene along with grandchildren, Adah Lesslie, 9, and Noah Lesslie, 5.

A fifth victim, James Lewis, 38, from Gaston, was found dead outside. Authorities said he had been working at the home when he was shot.

The York County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called around 4:45 p.m. to the home in the Rock Hill area.

The county sheriff’s office posted an online message saying authorities were seeking a Black man seen wearing a black hoodie and camouflage pants. “Suspect is possibly armed & dangerous,” the sheriff’s posting added, urging anyone with information to contact authorities.

The sheriff’s statements online asked people nearby to stay inside and lock their doors while the search continued. Local news reports said two medical helicopters and an ambulance also were at the scene.

The sheriff’s office said a helicopter of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, the state’s top crime-fighting agency, was deployed along with sheriff’s office drones.

Rock Hill is a city in northernmost South Carolina about 40 kilometres southwest of Charlotte, North Carolina.

The investigation is ongoing.

