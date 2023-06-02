Open this photo in gallery: A general view of the Russian city of Belgorod, some 40 km from border with Ukraine, on May 27, 2023.OLGA MALTSEVA/AFP/Getty Images

The governor of Russia’s Belgorod region said on Friday that two people had been killed and two others injured when Ukrainian forces shelled a road in the town of Maslova Pristan near the Ukrainian border.

“Fragments of the shells hit passing cars. Two women were travelling in one of them. They died from their injuries on the spot,” governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

Reuters was not able to immediately verify the reported attack.

Several other regions in western Russia were hit by shelling and drones on Friday in overnight attacks from Ukraine, but no one was injured, local officials said in posts on the Telegram messaging app.

The governor of Russia’s western Bryansk region said Ukrainian forces had shelled two villages close to the Ukrainian border, while the governor of the neighbouring Kursk region said some buildings had been damaged in an overnight drone attack.

Long-range drones also hit two towns in the Smolensk region overnight, the local governor said, while the head of Russia’s Kaluga region said a blast was reported in a forest. There were no reports of any injuries.

Russian officials have in recent days reported intensified attacks from northern Ukraine. The Defence Ministry said its forces had repelled three cross-border attacks by what it said were Ukrainian “terrorist formations” into the Belgorod region on Thursday, the first such incursion.

Ukraine denies its military is involved in the incursions and says they are conducted by Russian volunteer fighters.

Ukrainian forces in Kyiv said on Friday they shot down 36 Russian missiles and drones in and around the capital overnight, with two people injured by falling debris before authorities lifted air raid alerts across most of the country.

Russia has launched about 20 missile and drone attacks on Kyiv since the beginning of May, a surge in strikes that the government says appears aimed at derailing Ukraine’s preparations for a major counter-offensive.

An Air Force statement said its air defences had shot down 15 cruise missiles and 21 drones. It said a wave of drones had been launched late on Thursday, followed by a volley of cruise missiles as people slept at around 0300 local time.

“The occupiers are not stopping their attempts to terrorize the Ukrainian capital with strike drones and missiles,” it said.

The capital’s military authorities, writing on Telegram, praised the city’s air defences and said there were no reports of damage or casualties.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, who earlier reported two separate waves of attacks, wrote on Telegram that there had been no calls for rescue services.

In the region outside Kyiv, authorities said two people were injured as a result of falling debris, including a child.

“In addition, the falling debris damaged five private houses,” the state administration said on the Telegram messaging service.

Ukraine says it destroys the majority of the missiles and drones Russian forces use in attacks, but a nine-year-old girl was among three people killed in a missile strike on Kyiv on Thursday after the shelter they rushed to failed to open.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said if local officials were unable to provide protection, they could be prosecuted.