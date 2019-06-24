 Skip to main content

World Two German fighter jets collide during training mission

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Two German fighter jets collide during training mission

BERLIN
The Associated Press
Comments

Two German fighter jets collided during a training mission in the northeast of the country Monday, but it appears the pilots were able to eject.

A third pilot saw two parachutes descending to the ground after the crash in Mecklenburg Western Pomerania state, the German air force said on Twitter.

Police in Neubrandenburg said one of the pilots was found alive in a forest. The search is continuing for the other pilot.

Story continues below advertisement

Local radio station Ostseewelle reported that the two Eurofighter jets collided shortly before 2 p.m. (1200 GMT) Monday near Lake Mueritz, about 100 kilometres (62 miles) north of Berlin.

A video posted online after the crash showed two plumes of smoke rising from the ground.

Police warned the public not to approach potentially dangerous wreckage from the planes. Firefighters were deployed to tackle any blazes caused by the crash.

The German air force said the jets were based in Laage, near the Baltic sea port of Rostock.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter