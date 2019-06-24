Two German fighter jets collide during training mission

Two German fighter jets collided during a training mission in the northeast of the country Monday, but it appears the pilots were able to eject.

A third pilot saw two parachutes descending to the ground after the crash in Mecklenburg Western Pomerania state, the German air force said on Twitter.

Police in Neubrandenburg said one of the pilots was found alive in a forest. The search is continuing for the other pilot.

Local radio station Ostseewelle reported that the two Eurofighter jets collided shortly before 2 p.m. (1200 GMT) Monday near Lake Mueritz, about 100 kilometres (62 miles) north of Berlin.

A video posted online after the crash showed two plumes of smoke rising from the ground.

Police warned the public not to approach potentially dangerous wreckage from the planes. Firefighters were deployed to tackle any blazes caused by the crash.

The German air force said the jets were based in Laage, near the Baltic sea port of Rostock.

