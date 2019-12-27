 Skip to main content

World

Register
AdChoices

Two girls, father killed in Southern California apartment fire

HEMET, Calif.
The Associated Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

A father and two of his young daughters died as a fire tore through their Southern California apartment early Friday after he went back inside to try and rescue children, police said.

The man’s 8-year-old son was also found gravely injured in the apartment in the city of Hemet and was flown to a hospital, Hemet police spokesman Lt. Jeff Davis said in a statement.

Family members were asleep when the fire broke out in their second-floor unit in the apartment complex in Hemet, 75 miles (120 kilometres) southeast of Los Angeles, said Lt. Nate Miller.

Story continues below advertisement

The 41-year-old father got his wife, their infant and their 11-year-old child out of the apartment before he returned for their other children. The girls who died were 12 and 4 years old.

The man’s wife told police the fire had started in their apartment, Davis said in the statement. The cause of the fire is under investigation but Miller said there was nothing to indicate any criminal aspect to the fire.

The names of the victims were not immediately made public.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies