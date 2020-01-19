Two police officers die after Hawaii shooting, says governor

Open this photo in gallery The neighbourhood where the shooting occurred on January 19, 2020. The area is at the far end of the Waikiki Beach between the Honolulu Zoo and the famed Diamond Head State Monument. The Canadian Press

Two police officers were killed in a shooting Sunday in the normally peaceful Honolulu, Hawaii’s governor said in a statement.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that officers had responded to an assault call when they encountered a male with a firearm, who then opened fire, striking two officers.

“Our entire state mourns the loss of two Honolulu Police officers killed in the line of duty this morning,” Governor David Ige said.

The neighbourhood where the shooting occurred is at the far end of the Waikiki Beach between the Honolulu Zoo and the famed Diamond Head State Monument. The area would be packed with tourists and locals, especially on a weekend.

“It sounded like a lot of shots, or a lot of popping, loud noises going on,” said Honolulu resident Peter Murray. “So hope everybody is all right. Some people got hurt today.”

Some residents said they smelled smoke before hearing gunshots.

“A little bit before 10, we started smelling some smoke, we were in our condominium which is just across the street here, and we didn’t think much about it, so we walked downstairs and went outside to go on down to Waikiki and obviously we started noticed all the emergency vehicles responding and then we started hearing sporadic gunshots,” said resident Robert Brassfield, who also lives part time in California. “That went on for several minutes.”

Officials across the state began releasing statements mourning the lost lives.

“We grieve with HPD and other first-responders who put their lives on the line to keep us safe,” said Honolulu City Councilmember Kymberly Marcos Pine.

A home the suspected gunman was believed to be inside caught fire and was quickly engulfed by flames. The fire at the home has since spread to several neighbouring homes and a parked police vehicle.

The Honolulu Fire Department was battling the blazes.

No arrests have been made.

Police have closed several streets nearby. The public has been asked to avoid the area.

