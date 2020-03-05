Two-term UN secretary-general Javier Perez de Cuellar ended the conflict in El Salvador

Open this photo in gallery Then secretary-general Javier Perez de Cuellar speaks at a news conference at United Nations headquarters in New York on July 21, 1985. JOHN SOTOMAYOR/The New York Times News Service

He was a cautious man, often described as colourless, but as secretary-general of the United Nations, Javier Perez de Cuellar ended 13 years of brutal conflict in El Salvador on the eve of his departure from the office.

It was probably the greatest achievement for Mr. Perez de Cuellar, who died on Wednesday. During his decade as the world’s most senior diplomat, he had the unenviable task of attempting to reconcile squabbling nations at the UN’s headquarters in New York.

The fighting in El Salvador had pitted leftist rebels against a series of U.S.-backed governments and it killed an estimated 75,000 people while leaving the Central American country in economic ruin.

Eighteen months before Mr. Perez de Cuellar’s second term of office was to expire on Dec. 31, 1991, he dragged both sides to the bargaining table to effect a truce. On New Year’s Eve, he skipped his own sendoff party when an agreement seemed near and, at the last possible minute, he announced that a truce had been negotiated.

“I am a free man, I feel light as a feather,” he said after it was over.

The end of the Cold War had worked in Mr. Perez de Cuellar’s favour. The demise of the Soviet Union meant that the United States no longer regarded Latin America as a security risk and Congress was quick to grab the opportunity of dropping its support for a government that had a dubious human-rights record.

In 1982, the Peruvian-born Mr. Perez de Cuellar was a compromise candidate for the post of secretary-general when his predecessor, Kurt Waldheim, ran into a repeated Chinese veto in his quest for an unprecedented third five-year term. China wanted a diplomat from a developing country, and Mr. Perez de Cuellar’s credentials were impeccable.

He was keenly aware that the UN he inherited, though more than three times the size of the 51-nation organization built after the Second World War, had lost much of its clout. Instead of taking collective action to keep the peace, it was too often condemned to collective inaction due to East-West and other rivalries.

Its main deliberative organs – the Security Council and the General Assembly – were more often arenas for waging battle than solving problems, but Mr. Perez de Cuellar still believed the secretary-general could play a useful, if limited, role.

“I am not a person who wants to play the principal role and to be the protagonist in every negotiation,” he once told a reporter.

This philosophy was soon put to the test when fighting erupted between Argentina and Britain in April of 1982 over the Falkland Islands. The conflict called for his personal intervention. Widely respected as a decent and honourable man, he failed to halt the bloodshed but earned praise for his efforts at negotiating sessions between the two countries’ UN envoys.

This limited accomplishment seemed to typify at least the first of his two terms in office which, as one diplomat said, had more political hits than misses. Others said that, within the framework of the job, he had done the best that was possible.

But apart from his first annual report to the General Assembly in which he scolded members for straying from the UN Charter, Mr. Perez de Cuellar succeeded by being inoffensive and was unopposed when he sought a second term.

In 1985, Mr. Perez de Cuellar brought together the Greek and Turkish Cypriots, who since 1960 had fought desperately for control of Cyprus. The Greeks who were in the majority wanted a political alliance with Greece and in 1974, Turkey was drawn in when fighting broke out between the two factions.

Since 1964, Canadian troops had been part of a UN peacekeeping force on the island and their service had passed its silver anniversary before Mr. Perez de Cuellar was able to tell the Security Council in 1990 that both sides were bending. Canada pulled its peacekeeping force off the island in 1993, however tensions have continued to simmer there to the present day.

Mr. Perez de Cuellar had something of a banner year in 1988 with an agreement in April providing for the withdrawal of Soviet troops from Afghanistan by the following February. By August, he had negotiated a ceasefire in the Iran-Iraq war and cajoled the two sides into beginning talks for a final peace. When the General Assembly met in September, diplomats were talking about “peace breaking out” around the globe.

Then in October, the UN’s peacekeeping forces, which had been serving in the world’s trouble spots for 40 years, won the Nobel Peace Prize. The award was an indirect tribute to Mr. Perez de Cuellar, who might have won the award himself had he been nominated before the Feb. 1 deadline.

As his second term drew to a close, Mr. Perez de Cuellar’s efforts led to the release of all the Western hostages held in Lebanon. (The last two, German relief workers Heinrich Struebig and Thomas Kemptner, were freed several months after his departure.)

“In view of the secretary-general’s efforts, and the co-operation of Iran, Syria and the kidnapping organizations … it is expected that the hostage file will be closed forever,” Iranian radio said in a commentary monitored by the BBC.

Mr. Perez de Cuellar became secretary-general after a 40-year career that began as a student clerk at the Peruvian Foreign Ministry. In the interim, he served Peru as ambassador to Venezuela, the Soviet Union, Poland, Switzerland and the UN and held other diplomatic posts in France, Britain, Bolivia and Brazil.

He was at the UN at the first session of the General Assembly in London in 1946 and over the years held a number of senior appointments with the organization, including a two-year stint in Cyprus.

He was born in Lima on Jan. 19, 1920, an only child who lost his father when he was 5. He had planned to be a lawyer but developed an interest in diplomacy when, as a student, he took on a part-time job with the Foreign Ministry.

He still got his law degree and entered Peru’s diplomatic service in 1944. His first posting was to France, arriving in Paris immediately after its liberation from Nazi occupation.

Before Mr. Waldheim, an Austrian, the United Nations had been led by U Thant, from Burma; Dag Hammarskjold, from Sweden; and Trygve Lie, from Norway.

He was predeceased by his wife, Marcella Temple. Information on those whom he leaves was not immediately available.

With files from Sandra Martin