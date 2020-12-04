 Skip to main content

Two U.S. marshals wounded, suspect killed in Bronx shootout

Michael R. Sisak and Tom Hays
NEW YORK
The Associated Press
New York Police officers block off the street near the scene where a suspect was killed during a shootout with U.S. marshals, in the Bronx, on Dec. 4, 2020.

Mark Lennihan/The Associated Press

A fugitive who shot a Massachusetts state trooper in the hand during a traffic stop two weeks ago was killed early Friday during a gunfight with U.S. marshals in New York City that left two of the officers wounded.

The two deputy marshals injured in the 5:30 a.m. confrontation in the Bronx were treated at a hospital and were expected to recover.

Killed in the shootout was 35-year-old Andre Sterling, officials said in a prepared release. He was wanted for shooting the Massachusetts trooper on Nov. 20.

City police late Monday morning continued to block off a four-block area of the tree-lined Bronx neighbourhood of brick row houses and single-family homes.

Sterling had been sought in the shooting of a 28-year-old trooper during a late-night traffic stop in Hyannis, on Cape Cod.

Trooper John Lennon was hospitalized after a round went through his right hand and appeared to have struck his ballistic vest. Lennon was released from the hospital several days later.

Three marshals hunting for Sterling took fire as soon as they entered the Bronx home where they believed Sterling was located, according to a law enforcement official who was not authorized to discuss the incident publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity.

One deputy with the New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force was hit in the leg and another was struck in his arm and leg, according to federal officials.

Four Massachusetts state troopers were at the scene to maintain a perimeter.

The gun was recovered, and a second man who was in the apartment was arrested, the official said.

Sterling had two more warrants in Massachusetts on charges including identity fraud and assault and battery on a police officer, and he was wanted on narcotics charges in Wyoming, according to police in Massachusetts.

